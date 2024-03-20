Wednesday Football Tips: Get on Godoy in 15/2 Bet Builder

Godoy Cruz have 100% away record

Back a away win to nil in 15/2 Bet Builder

Read about Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer here

We're heading off to Argentinian for Wednesday's Bet Builder with San Lorenzo hosting Godoy Cruz.

The visitors lead one of the two groups in the Copa de la Liga Profesional by four points, taking 23 points from 10 games so far with just one defeat.

San Lorenzo have won just twice in 10 games in this competition so far, but both have come in their current six-game unbeaten run.

The visitors are a decent price here at 9/52.80 for the away win, especially as they've won all four of their away games so far.

Also they're yet to concede in those four away games in the current campaign, and their impressive form should continue here.

San Lorenzo are not the biggest scorers so their goal threat will be something this Godoy Cruz defence should be able to handle.

It's 5/61.84 on the half-time draw and that's the most popular half-time result for both of these sides, with six of Godoy's 10 games ending level after 45 minutes and five of San Lorenzo's.

Both sides are in decent form but there's not been too many goals going in for either, so this looks a slow burner on paper.

Effectively completing a Godoy Cruz 'win to nil' we're backing both teams to score 'no' which comes in at 8/131.61.

All four of their away wins in this competition have been accompanied by a clean sheet, and San Lorenzo as we've said aren't the heaviest scorers.