Wednesday Football Tips: Get on Godoy in 15/2 Bet Builder

Godoy Cruz
Godoy Cruz fans will want to see another away win

Paul Higham is off to Argentina for Wednesday's Bet Builder, where he's taking Godoy Cruz to continue their 100% away record...

We're heading off to Argentinian for Wednesday's Bet Builder with San Lorenzo hosting Godoy Cruz.

The visitors lead one of the two groups in the Copa de la Liga Profesional by four points, taking 23 points from 10 games so far with just one defeat.

San Lorenzo have won just twice in 10 games in this competition so far, but both have come in their current six-game unbeaten run.

Leg 1: Godoy to win

The visitors are a decent price here at 9/52.80 for the away win, especially as they've won all four of their away games so far.

Also they're yet to concede in those four away games in the current campaign, and their impressive form should continue here.

San Lorenzo are not the biggest scorers so their goal threat will be something this Godoy Cruz defence should be able to handle.

Leg 2: Half-time draw

It's 5/61.84 on the half-time draw and that's the most popular half-time result for both of these sides, with six of Godoy's 10 games ending level after 45 minutes and five of San Lorenzo's.

Both sides are in decent form but there's not been too many goals going in for either, so this looks a slow burner on paper.

Leg 3: Both teams to score 'no'

Effectively completing a Godoy Cruz 'win to nil' we're backing both teams to score 'no' which comes in at 8/131.61.

All four of their away wins in this competition have been accompanied by a clean sheet, and San Lorenzo as we've said aren't the heaviest scorers.

Back Godoy Cruz to beat San Lorenzo to nil & HT draw @ 15/28.50

Recommended bets

Back Godoy Cruz to beat San Lorenzo to nil & HT draw @ 15/28.50

