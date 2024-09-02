Monday Football Tips: Back 13/5 double in Salford v MK Dons
Our profitable football props column has a 13/5 shot for Monday night's Sky Sports League Two game between Salford and MK Dons.
-
Tomlinson has had 2+ shots in 8 of his last 9 starts
-
Woodburn committed 2+ fouls in his last 4
-
Back Bet Builder double at around 13/53.60
Salford v MK Dons
Monday 2 September, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports Football
The first international window of the season is officially open, the big leagues have closed down and props punters face a few days in the wilderness.
Or maybe not. Because this is a time when this profitable column is your friend and we've picked out a decent-looking double for Monday night's TV game.
It comes from League Two, in particular Salford, who get more than their fair share of coverage due to their 'Project 92' ownership, with the directors including a certain David Beckham, Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs.
Sadly for the locals, Salford are currently a world away from the heights achieved by Manchester United's greats - they come into this one 21st in the table and without a win so far this season.
They've really stuggled in an attacking sense, managing a league-low 20 shots in their three games so far, scoring just once.
Leg 1: Joe Tomlinson 2+ shots
MK Dons haven't had such problems and it's in the shots markets that one of their players stands out.
Joe Tomlinson has been playing at left wing-back, a position from which he's managed some great shots numbers for some time.
He's now had 2+ shots in eight of his last nine starts and, looking longer term, 18 of his last 23. The market doesn't seem to have caught up though with Tomlinson 8/111.73 to deliver on this front again.
He spent a huge amount of the Dons' last away game - at Colchester - in the opposition half and the 24-year-old looks must-bet material.
Leg 2: Ben Woodburn to commit 2+ fouls
I'll double Tomlinson up with a bet in the fouls market.
Salford's Ben Woodburn, who famously became Liverpool's youngest-ever scorer back in 2016, has committed five and four fouls respectively in his two EFL starts this season.
Perhaps that can be put down to him trying to impress his new employers and fans following his summer move from Preston.
Woodburn didn't get much game time at Deepdale last season but he did manage two fouls in each of his last two league starts for North End.
He's therefore landed the 2+ fouls bet in his last four matches at this level so getting even money about it happening again in a match both teams will be particularly keen to win following poor starts, looks decent.
The double pays around 13/53.60, hopefully a nice way to kick off a new week.
Champions League: Full draw reaction and fixtures
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 48pts
Returned: 66.06pts
P/L: +18.06pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Monday Football Tips: Back 13/5 double in Salford v MK Dons
-
Football Betting Tips
UEFA Europa League 2024/25: 11/2 Man Utd will travel to Mourinho's Fenerbahçe as Rangers face both English clubs
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League on Betfair: Man City odds-on for title and 500/1 Cherries stun Everton
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League MD3: Jimmy The Punt fancies Liverpool at Old Trafford this Sunday
-
Football Betting Tips
Man United v Liverpool: Back Reds and Salah in 46/1 Bet Builder say Opta