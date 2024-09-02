Monday Football Tips: Back 13/5 double in Salford v MK Dons

Tomlinson has had 2+ shots in 8 of his last 9 starts

Woodburn committed 2+ fouls in his last 4

Back Bet Builder double at around 13/5 3.60

Salford v MK Dons

Monday 2 September, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

The first international window of the season is officially open, the big leagues have closed down and props punters face a few days in the wilderness.

Or maybe not. Because this is a time when this profitable column is your friend and we've picked out a decent-looking double for Monday night's TV game.

It comes from League Two, in particular Salford, who get more than their fair share of coverage due to their 'Project 92' ownership, with the directors including a certain David Beckham, Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs.

Sadly for the locals, Salford are currently a world away from the heights achieved by Manchester United's greats - they come into this one 21st in the table and without a win so far this season.

They've really stuggled in an attacking sense, managing a league-low 20 shots in their three games so far, scoring just once.

MK Dons haven't had such problems and it's in the shots markets that one of their players stands out.

Joe Tomlinson has been playing at left wing-back, a position from which he's managed some great shots numbers for some time.

He's now had 2+ shots in eight of his last nine starts and, looking longer term, 18 of his last 23. The market doesn't seem to have caught up though with Tomlinson 8/111.73 to deliver on this front again.

He spent a huge amount of the Dons' last away game - at Colchester - in the opposition half and the 24-year-old looks must-bet material.

I'll double Tomlinson up with a bet in the fouls market.

Salford's Ben Woodburn, who famously became Liverpool's youngest-ever scorer back in 2016, has committed five and four fouls respectively in his two EFL starts this season.

Perhaps that can be put down to him trying to impress his new employers and fans following his summer move from Preston.

Woodburn didn't get much game time at Deepdale last season but he did manage two fouls in each of his last two league starts for North End.

He's therefore landed the 2+ fouls bet in his last four matches at this level so getting even money about it happening again in a match both teams will be particularly keen to win following poor starts, looks decent.

The double pays around 13/53.60, hopefully a nice way to kick off a new week.