Monday Football Tips: Back a stat-packed 6/1 shot at Stadio Olimpico

Roma vs Atalanta

Monday 2 December, 19:45 kick-off

Live on One Football

Another tough task for Claudio Ranieri's Roma rescue act here as they welcome red-hot Atalanta to Stadio Olimpico with the visitors riding a seven-game winning streak.

After a sticky start it's now 12 games unbeaten for Atalanta, with 10 wins and two draws with goals flying in - 24 of them in their seven-game run. That goal power will be a scary thought for Roma, who let in three in their last home game.

But given the nature of the two sides, and how we expect the game to do, a mixture of shots and fouls looks like the perfect cocktail for Monday's Bet Builder...

Nothing too fancy or surprising about the first leg, as Mateo Retegui has is top scorer and leads Atalanta in shots on target this season - which is why he's just 1/31.33 for 1+ shot on target here.

We'll take it though as a nice starter for a man with three goals in his last two games, and at least one shot on target in 12 of his last 14 outings - that's about as solid as it gets for shooting form.

He's had a couple less shots on target than Retegui, but Ademola Lookman has played less so his output per 90 minutes is pretty much identical.

And with nine shots on target in his past 11 games, we'll take the 4/91.44 on Lookman for 1+ shot on target again.

Next onto the fouls - and Roma defender Gianluca Mancini gets the nod at 8/111.73 for 2+ fouls against this lively Atalanta side.

He's given a foul away in all bar two games this season, with six multiple foul outings to his name.

With Atalanta in the form they're in there won't be too many tougher tests for defenders so conditions are definitely to suit for this one.

We can't leave Atalanta out of the fouls stakes, especially when Marten de Roon has given away more fouls than anyone in either squad has managed all season.

The Belgian has 22 fouls in Serie A alone and nine games with multiple fouls - including in four of the last six outings. Six of those nine came on the road with 2+ fouls given away in three of his last four away games.

So backing De Roon for 2+ fouls at 10/111.91 makes plenty of sense in this one.