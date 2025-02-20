Thursday Football Tips: Rinse and repeat with 9/1 cards Bet Builder
Last week's first leg in Portugal was a card-fest and our football props column is targeting the card markets when Roma and Porto meet again in the Europa League on Thursday.
-
11 cards in first leg
-
Ref looks good for a repeat
-
Celik carded in 3 of his last 5 starts
-
Back Bet Builder card double at 9/110.00
-
Roma v Porto
Thursday 20 February, 17:45
Live on TNT Sports 3
Things could be feisty on and off the pitch in Rome on Thursday evening.
There were 11 cards when these sides met in Oporto last week, including a red for Bryan Cristante. With the game ending 1-1, there's still everything to play for in the Stadio Olimpico.
With Porto having forged links with Lazio over the years, police have openly admitted are concerned about trouble in the city and in the stands.
Leg 1: Red card in the match
In short, there could be a tense atmosphere during this contest and I'm keen to look at the card markets.
Last week's first leg was a niggly, stop-start affair in which the referee got involved a lot.
The man in charge this week is Frenchman Francois Letexier, whose card record is decent, particular in terms of dismissals.
In his five UEFA club appointments this season, three have seen a red card. There's also been a penalty in four of them.
Admittedly, five matches isn't a huge sample but if we go back to include the past three seasons too, you see that Letexier has sent a player off in 11 of his last 32 UEFA games.
Throw in last week's spite, and backing another red card in this one looks worthwhile.
Leg 2: Zeki Celik to be shown a card
To create a 9/110.00 Bet Builder, I'm also going to add Roma's Zeki Celik to be shown a card.
The Turk is a player who has long been known for his poor discipline - we've seen it during his spell at Lille and also for his national team.
Recently, he's been booked in three of his last five starts, including in last week's first leg. Notably, his card numbers have risen since his move into a back three - he's mainly played at right-back in a four during his career.
This bet landed seven days ago and conditions look nicely set up for a repeat.
More Europa League: Dan Fitch's best bets on the UEL coupon!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 218pts
Returned: 252.71pts
2024/25 P/L: +34.71pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
