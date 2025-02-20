Thursday Football Tips: Rinse and repeat with 9/1 cards Bet Builder

11 cards in first leg

Roma v Porto

Thursday 20 February, 17:45

Things could be feisty on and off the pitch in Rome on Thursday evening.

There were 11 cards when these sides met in Oporto last week, including a red for Bryan Cristante. With the game ending 1-1, there's still everything to play for in the Stadio Olimpico.

With Porto having forged links with Lazio over the years, police have openly admitted are concerned about trouble in the city and in the stands.

In short, there could be a tense atmosphere during this contest and I'm keen to look at the card markets.

Last week's first leg was a niggly, stop-start affair in which the referee got involved a lot.

The man in charge this week is Frenchman Francois Letexier, whose card record is decent, particular in terms of dismissals.

In his five UEFA club appointments this season, three have seen a red card. There's also been a penalty in four of them.

Admittedly, five matches isn't a huge sample but if we go back to include the past three seasons too, you see that Letexier has sent a player off in 11 of his last 32 UEFA games.

Throw in last week's spite, and backing another red card in this one looks worthwhile.

To create a 9/110.00 Bet Builder, I'm also going to add Roma's Zeki Celik to be shown a card.

The Turk is a player who has long been known for his poor discipline - we've seen it during his spell at Lille and also for his national team.

Recently, he's been booked in three of his last five starts, including in last week's first leg. Notably, his card numbers have risen since his move into a back three - he's mainly played at right-back in a four during his career.

This bet landed seven days ago and conditions look nicely set up for a repeat.