Sunday Football Tips: Back Super Scott in 11/2 Bet Builder as Napoli visit Roma

Napoli on seven-game winning streak heading to Rome

Scott McTominay a regular on the stat sheet for shots & fouls

Back 11/2 6.50 Bet Builder special on McTominay

Napoli v Roma

Sunday 2 February, 19:45 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1

It's seven wins in a row for Napoli as they visit Rome to face a Roma side also on a seven-game winning streak at the Stadio Olimpico in all competitions.

That winning run can't shake Inter off though as Napoli go into the weekend still top but only by three points having played a game more - so it's vital they get three points from this tough trip to the capital.

And after back-to-back wins over Atalanta and Juventus, Antonio Conte's side could not be in better form, but Claudio Ranieri's men have toughened up on home turf so this one will be hard going - so step forward our main man for a special Bet Builder featuring just one player..

Former Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay has become a huge force for Napoli, and his new do-everything form this season has really caught the eye - so I've decided to lay it all on the great Scot for this game.

Starting with a shot on target, which he's managed in 10 games this season as he's been great at getting forward - which in truth he also had good stats for at Old Trafford.

So 5/61.84 on McTominay to have 1+ shot on target is a great start.

We've got a good mix of McTominay in the foul stats this season as he shows up a lot in both side of things, both giving fouls away and being fouled himself.

He's 8/111.73 to give away 2+ fouls here, which he's landed in 10 of his 18 starts in Serie A this season.

The muscular McTominay is putting it about in Italy in midfield, and that results in him being fouled as well as giving them away.

An alternative Bet Builder of 1+ shot on target, one foul and fouled once has landed in nine games this season and is 13/82.63. But we've seen enough to go the multiple fouls route.

He's actually been on the receiving end of more fouls than he's given away (40-39) but in terms of multiple fouled games that's just one less at nine from 18 starts.

It's still a pretty good rate though so we'll finish with the 1/12.00 on McTominay to be fouled 2+ times.

He's appeared in both the fouls and fouled columns in 11 games, with a pretty healthy six of those being multiple fouls of each.

Our Bet Builder has landed in four games this season, all of those away from home, and two at the San Siro in similar big games against Milan and Inter so there's plenty going for us in this triple Big Mac special.