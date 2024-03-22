Republic of Ireland v Belgium: Take Trossard in 4/1 Bet Builder

O'Shea takes charge of Irish against Belgium

Interim boss John O'Shea is looking to see signs of life in the Republic of Ireland rebuild as they host Euro 2024-bound Belgium on Saturday.

Stephen Kenny was sacked after Ireland failed to make the Euros, and they're mired in a miserable run of six defeats in nine - with their only two wins coming against Gibraltar.

It's a tune-up for Germany for Domenico Tedesco's Red Devils, who are unbeaten in 11, as he looks to get over their World Cup disappointment and quarter-final exit at the last two Euros.

Still with plenty of strength in depth as well, Belgium have lost just one of 20 international friendlies and are 1/12.00 to grab victory in Dublin.

I think Belgium are a decent price here at 1/12.00 for the away win, given those 11 wins they've enjoyed in 20 friendlies and thw obvious talent gap between the sides.

With place up for grabs for the Euroes there's plenty for even the fringe players to play for, and Belgium's top stars always seem to play their best when the pressure is off.

Belgium need a spot of momentum heading into this summer's tournament in Germany, and if they stick to their guns that can come in Dublin.

A lot depends on Ireland here and how they get to grips with the game, and Blackburn's free-scoring Sammie Szmodics could provide a cutting edge they've lacked for ages now if he can replicate his club form on the international stage.

An Ireland keen to impress against a Belgium side that will make plenty of changes late on should make us back both teams to score - but that's only happened in three of Belgium's last 13 games.

So over 2.5 goals at 23/20 could be a better way to attack this game with either a Belgian landslide or a more even contest where Ireland score also covered.

Leandro Trossard has been more involved for Arsenal of late, starting five of the last seven and scoring in five of his last 10 games.

He's also scored in his last two starts for Belgium, and is 11/43.75 anytime goalscorer in Dublin.

And he's hit the target in his last three starts for his country, from 10 attempts at goal, and for Arsenal he's had a shot on target in five of his last eight.

At 4/61.67 for 1+ shot on target, it's enough to give us a decent return.