Sunday Football Tips: Back fouls in 15/2 Bet Builder

Real Valladolid v Getafe

Sunday 6 April, 17:30

Live on Premier Sports 2

I'm in need of a winner after a miserable week for this usually profitable column and fouls are the way I'm going about it in this La Liga clash.

Getafe have long been Spain's naughty boys and they head into this contest having committed the most fouls in the Primera Division this season, while only side has been fouled more.

With the hosts in the top eight on both metrics and referee Alejandro Quintero Gonzalez having a fouls-per-game count almost two more than the league average, heading to the fouls markets makes sense to me.

First up, I want Mauro Arambarri on side in both the fouls committed and fouls drawn markets.

The Getafe midfielder has committed 2+ fouls in eight of his last 13 games and three of his last four and will likely be up against the oft-fouled Mario Martin here.

As for fouls drawn, the 2+ mark has been hit in six of his last seven, while last time out Arambarri was fouled no fewer than five times.

I also like Diego Rico in these markets.

The Getafe left-back has committed at least one foul in 12 of his last 14 games and I'll happily put him down for another here.

The former Bournemouth man is also something of a foul magnet and has drawn 2+ fouls in seven of his last 10. That also gets the nod.

Finally, to complete our Bet Builder, I also want to add Juanmi Latasa to commit 2+ fouls.

He was on loan at Getafe in each of the last two seasons but having not been signed permanently, he's now plying his trade with Valladolid.

Long-term readers may remember this column highlighting his foul numbers and little has changed this term with Latasa averaging 3.08 fouls per 90 minutes.

The issue for punters has been that he's struggled for regular starts but he's scored in his last three appearances, two of which have been starts, and so it's hard to see him being dropped here.

He's landed the 2+ fouls committed bet in six of his nine starts this season and adding Latasa as a fifth leg takes our Bet Builder north of 7/18.00.

Hopefully it can wipe out this week's losses.