Tuesday Football Tips: Back favourite Federico & young gun Yildiz in 6/1 shot for Real Madrid v Juventus

Real Madrid vs Juventus

Tuesday 1 July, 20:00 kick-off

Live on DAZN

Real Madrid are big favourites here, going in as 8/131.61 to win the match in 90 minutes and 3/101.30 to qualify as we enter the knockouts - with Juventus a big price at 4/15.00 for the match and 12/53.40 to qualify after being stuffed by Man City in their final gorup game.

Unusually, goals have been flowing for Juventus, scoring 11 in their three games at the Club World Cup, but that 5-2 defeat to City was a kick in the guts for Igor Tudor's side - with Juve conceding five goals for just the second time in 30 years in a competitive gave (if you want to call it that).

Xabi Alonso's Real have been efficient rather than exciting, but they put away RB Salzburg comfortably enough so maybe they're just warming to the task - and they might just have Kylian Mbappe available for the first time in the tournament...

But who are we betting on in this battle of the European giants?

Leg 1: Kenan Yildiz goal or assist

Let's start with a bit of Turkish delight for Juventus with their 20-year-old star Kenan Yildiz backed to continue his record of bagging a goal or assist in every game so far - one of only two players to have done that at the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia is the other, but the bookies are wise to his talents now and as underdogs I'd rather plump for Juve's young star.

Yildiz is 11/43.75 for a goal or assist in Miami, which is decent as he's actually registered a goal involvement in his last five consecutive games for Juve, and in seven of his past 10 - so he looks like the team's got-go guy right now.

Leg 2: Federico Valverde 1+ shot on target

A case of if it ain't broke for the second half of our bet - as Federico Valverde has hit the target in all three games, and would've scored in all three had he not missed a penalty in the opener.

The captain is leading from the front in America and I'm half tempted to back him for a goal or assist too at 13/53.60 - but I'm not sure he can keep up what's a fine run for thie versatile midfield man.

Instead we'll stick with the 1+ shot on target bet that's landed in every game so far - yet still odds against at 11/102.11 - and feel confident the Argentinian will convert yet again for us.