Tuesday Football Tips: Focus on fouls in 11/2 double at Real Madrid
Paul Higham has am 11/26.50 Bet Builder double for Real Madrid's La Liga clash at home against Alaves.
Real Madrid still unbeaten this season
Alaves in sixth after best start in six years
Back 11/26.50 fouls double Bet Builder at the Bernabeu
Real Madrid vs Alaves
Tuesday 24 September
20:00 kick-off
It's been laballed a slow start to the season for Real Madrid, but they're hitting their stride now as they host Alaves on the back of scoring 11 goals in four straight victories.
Carlo Ancelotti's men are still unbeaten in La Liga just with those two draws leaving them four points behind leaders Barcelona, and they're as you'd expect pretty hefty favourites at 2/111.18.
Alaves have made a fine start, sitting in sixth with 10 points their best return from the opening six games in six years - but their two defeats have come on the road so Luis Garcia's side are huge outsiders heading to the Bernabeu.
Leg 1: Abdel Abqar 2+ fouls
Morrocan defender Abdel Abqar has by far the most fouls in the Alaves squad with 15 in La Liga so far this season, while he's also seen three yellow cards.
Abqar is 17/102.70 to give away 2+ fouls, which he's done in three games so far and all against the better sides in the league - they don't come much better than this Real Madrid squad!
So he's going to be under the kosh for most of the game and that makes him more than likely to hit this number for us.
Leg 2: Vinicius Jr 2+ fouls
Vincius Junior should come back into the line-up after starting on the bench last time out - but he still managed to give away three fouls in his 36 minutes against Espanyol.
That was his fifth game in all competitions with multiple fouls in this season, so we'll back Vinicius for 2+ fouls at 6/42.50 on Tuesday.
He always gets plenty of attention from opposition defences and that leads to him being involved in plenty of fouls going both for and against him.
It doesn't take much for a couple to go against him and if it does again it'll land us a decent reward.
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L 24/25
Returned: 93.12pts
P/L: +23.12pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
