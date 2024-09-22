Premier League on Betfair: City 11/8 for title after dramatic draw with Arsenal

City remain title favourites after dramatic 2-2 draw with Gunners

Liverpool, Villa and Chelsea all secure wins to cement good starts

Saints among six winless teams as they're denied in 95th minute

Last-gasp City remain favourites to win the title

Manchester City can be backed at 2.3211/8 to win the Premier League title after securing a 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal thanks to an equalising goal in the 98th minute from substitute John Stones.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring early in the first half, and at that point they Citizens looked in control, but the Gunners levelled the game up in controversial fashion through defender Riccardo Calafiori's brilliant curling shot from outside the box.

Mikel Arteta's men took the lead through what is now becoming a trademark Gabriel headed goal, but in first half stoppage time the Gunners were reduced to 10 men when Leandro Trossard was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away.

Incredibly, Arsenal were matched at 190.0189/1 on the Betfair Exchange to lead at half time.

In-play carnage 🤯



Arsenal matched at 190 to lead at HT ✅

HT correct score (1-2) matched at 70 ✅



Man City matched at 1.14 to lead at HT ❌#MCIARS pic.twitter.com/hH6VSxp46N -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) September 22, 2024

Arsenal defended superbly in the second half and looked to be heading towards a famous victory, but in the 98th minute Stones tapped home after a shot deflected into his path.

The result takes Pep Guardiola's men back to the top of the table, two points ahead of the Gunners who can be backed at 2.915/8 to win the title.

Liverpool are the only other team trading at single figure prices to win the Premier League, available to back at 7.613/2 after their 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Arne Slot's team - who secured the victory thanks to goals from Luis Diaz (2) and Darwin Nunez - have now won four of their first five league games this term as well as winning impressively at AC Milan in the Champions League in midweek. The win took the Reds top of the table for 24 hours before Man City's draw with Arsenal.

Blues in the mix and Villa march on

Chelsea are available to back at 27.026/1 to win the title, the shortest prices they've been since the start of the season, after they comfortably beat West Ham 3-0 at the London Stadium in Saturday's early kick-off.

A brace of goals from Nicolas Jackson, and one from Cole Palmer, got the job done for Enzo Maresca's men, meaning the Blues have now won three out of three away from home in the Premier League this term scoring 10 goals in the process.

The victory took Chelsea up to fifth in the table and it saw their price shorten to 2.111/10 in the Top 4 Finish market.

Last season's surprise package Aston Villa have also made a great start to this season, winning four of their first five matches thanks to a come-from-behind win at home to Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Villa trailed until the 73rd minute against their midlands rivals, but Ollie Watkins levelled for the home side before late goals from Ezri Konsa and Jhon Duran secure the win.

Unai Emery's men moved up to fourth in the table, level on points Liverpool, and they're available to back at 3.814/5 to finish in the top four again this term.

Tottenham and Manchester United can be backed at 3.814/5 and 4.216/5 respectively to record a Top 4 Finish after Spurs came from behind to beat Brentford 3-1 on Saturday, while United were held to a goalless draw at Crystal Palace in the evening kick off.

Six clubs still without a win

Southampton are the 1.42/5 favourites in the Relegation market after being cruelly denied their first win of the season at home to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The Saints were in front in just the fifth minute through Tyler Dibling's first goal for the club, and they remained there for 90 minutes until the Tractor Boys scored a dramatic 95th minute equaliser through Sam Morsy.

Both clubs remain winless this term with Southampton 18th in the table on one point and Ipswich one place, and two points above them in 17th. The Tractor Boys can be backed at 2.01/1 to go down.

Leicester are another team without a win this term but they at least secured their third point of the season thanks to a 1-1 draw with another winless team, Everton, on Saturday afternoon. The Foxes are odds-on to make an immediate return to the Championship at 1.564/7, while the Toffees, who sit second bottom of the table on one point, can be backed at 2.77/4.

Two other clubs still looking for their first league win of the season, Wolves and Crystal Palace, are available to back at 3.211/5 and 12.011/1 respectively in the Relegation market following Saturday's results.

Now read more Football tips and previews here.