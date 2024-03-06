Wednesday Football Tips: Back a 15/2 Bet Builder at the Bernabeu

Real hold 1-0 first-leg lead

Back 15/2 8.50 Bellingham based Bet Builder

Read Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer here

A 1-0 lead from the first leg is not a lot, but it should be enough for Real Madrid if they maintain their 10-game unbeaten Champions League run at the Bernabeu.

They've won nine of those too, and with a perfect seven wins from seven in the current Champions League campaign you can see why they're 4/71.57 to win this match.

The bookies make Real dead certs to go through at 1/16 and RB Leipzig have bad memories of last year to get over - when they drew their first leg with Man City at home before being battered 7-0 in the return.

With at least two goals in all three away games in the competition this season, the Red Bull's will be determined not to go quietly this time around, so this game should have enough goal threat and niggle in it for us to cash in.

Jude Bellingham has had 2+ fouls in four of last seven games - and has 11 multiple foul games in total this season.

He's 10/111.91 for another 2+ fouls here and when you consider the lively opposition and what happened to him last time out for Real - he'll be flying into everything early on.

The temptation is to back Bellingham to score at 13/102.30 as he seemingly does every time - but he's only actually found the net in two of his last 10 games.

A much better record is his 11 of 13 games with a shot on target, so even at odds on, the 4/111.36 for a Bellingham shot on target isn't bad at all - for our Bet Builder anyway.

We're going to double Bellingham up with the exact same stats bets for Leipzig's Belgian forward Lois Openda.

He's been in great form and although Real's defence playing on this stage is a huge step up, he's still likely to get involved on the stat sheet.

Openda has a shot on target in eight of his last 10 - he's scored in seven of them, but this will be tough. And since he's a similar price at 2/51.40 as Bellingham we'll take it.

And to complete the Bet Builder we'll back Openda for 2+ fouls just as we're doing with Bellingham - and at the same price at 1/12.00.

Openda's a defend from the front kind of guy - and has piled up 35 fouls this season, including being whistled in eight of last 10.

Three of those have been multiples, including the first leg against Real, and back at the Bernabeu with his side needing a spark then he could very well hit his mark pretty early.

Back Bellingham & Openda 2+ fouls & 1+ shot on target @ 15/28.50 Bet here

Now read more Champions League previews and tips here.