Madrid derby takes place in Saudi Arabia

There aren't too many games going on Wednesday, but there is a Madrid derby going down in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals.

In the fifth year of being a four-team tournament, the Super Cup is taking place in Saudi Arabia again and sees Atletico and Real facing off in the 234th Madrid derby.

Atleti are in a difficult moment in La Liga with just one win in four, but they did beat Real 3-1 in September, so can they repeat that victory or will a certain Jude Bellingham win the day?

We have to start with Jude Bellingham, who has been quiet for him with no goals or assists in his last two games - it's almost a drought!

He drewa a blank in the league against Atletico but in almost every other big game Bellingham has shown up, and it's hard to think he won't have an impact here.

The Englishman is 6/52.20 for a goal or assist here, which he's managed in five of his last eight - taking his total to 17 goals and 5 assists for Real this season.

We'll include Ateltico's top two shots on target specialists in our Bet Builder, with Alvaro Morata leading the way with 22 in La Liga so far.

Morata scored twice in Atleti's 3-1 win over Real in September, but while Real's defence has improved since then Atletico's overall form recently has been poor.

So we'll just take the 4/91.44 on him for 1+ shot on target, as he's managed at least one in 13 of his last 16 games

Next up is Antoine Griezmann, who is just behind Morata in shots on target for Atletico this season - and also scored against Real Madrid earlier in the season.

The Frenchman is 4/71.57 for 1+ shot on target and has similar starts to Morata with 12 of his last 16 games seeing him hit the target.

There were four cards shown in the first game between these two this season, and given the occasion there's no reason why they can't beat that.

They combined for 10 cards when they last met in the Super Cup in 2020, and while they'll struggle to match that the pressure is always high when the Madrid derby comes in a cup competition.

It's 8/151.53 on five or more cards, which has landed in eight of the last 10 runnings of the Madrid derby.