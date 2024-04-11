Premier League Tips

Friday Football Tips: Back 7/2 shout on goals and cards at Betis

Manuel Pellegrini
Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis have lost four in a row

Paul Higham has a 7/24.50 shot in Friday's La Liga as out-of-form Real Betis host relegation threatened Celta Vigo - where goals and cards are the focus.

Claudio Giraldez has won four points since taking over from Rafa Benitez at Celta Vigo to keep them just above the relegation zone as they travel to Sevillae.

Real Betis have renewed hope of grabbing a European place thanks to Athletic Bilbao's Copa del Rey's victory, so Manuel Pellegrini needs to shake his side out of their funk that's seen them lose four straight games.

So with Celta's last away game being a victory at city rivals Sevilla, it means Betis are far from solid as 11/102.11 favourites and it's best we look elsewhere for our Bet Builder.

Leg 1: Over 2.5 goals

Real Betis are so-so in terms of goals but they've got recent form as three of their last four overall and their last two home games have all had three goals or more in them.

Celta are really interesting as they've had 14 games with three goals or more in, and 10 of those have come away from home. In fact they lead the league in away games going over 2.5.

So, we'll certainly take the 9/10 on over 2.5 goals here given the recent stats.

Leg 2: Betis over 2.5 cards

Real Betis are 4/51.80 to get over 2.5 cards in this one, which has landed in three of their recent four-game losing streak.

That other fourth game saw them get two cards as well so it's clear they'll be close to the number again - and the growing pressure that builds on a losing run will only make matters worse.

Leg 3: Celta over 1.5 cards

Celta are bottom of the league in terms of card numbers and they've been a bit hit-and-miss of late but have still managed two cards or more in three of the last five.

The new manager bounce has seen them have zero and three cards in the last two games, but with relegation still very much an issue they'll need to fight in a hostile away environment.

It's just 2/71.29 for Celta to get two cards or more but it boosts our Bet Builder and looks not too big of an ask.

Back over 2.5 goals, Betis 3+ cards & Celta 2+ cards @ 7/24.50

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L 23/24

Staked: 224pts
Returned: 246.86pts
P/L: +22.86pts

2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

