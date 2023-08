Both sides made a winning start to the season with Atletico Madrid beating Granada and Real Betis pinching a late 2-1 victory over Villarreal thanks to a last-minute winner.

It was just a second away win at Villarreal in 12 visits but they'll need to overcome an even worse run of just one win in 23 games against Atletico if they're to win as home underdogs.

Diego Simeone's side had the second-best away record in La Liga last season though and their record against Betis makes ominous reading for the hosts.

Atletico are Evens to beat Betis and they're worthy favourites after winning seven of the last eight (D1) and three of the last four head-to-head meetings in Seville.

Simeone is also unbeaten against Manuel Pellegrini in 10 meetings (W7 D3) for what that's worth, while they failed to beat any of the top four at home last season.

Betis haven't done much by the way of upsetting the odds either - winning just once as a home underdog last season and losing six, so although they're in form it's pushing it to suggest they could spring a shock here.

Atletico were the only side to score three goals in the first round of La Liga action, but they were also their usual selves with three cards and 16 fouls.

And the stand-out was Mario Hermoso who gave away four fouls at home against Granada yet is 11/102.08 to have another 2+ fouls at Betis.

Away from home will always be a tougher assignment for defenders, and Betis have the likes of Ayoze Perez, Luiz Henrique, Isco and Borja Inglesias as attacking forces.

Those four gave away eight fouls and were fouled seven times so there should be plenty of opportunities for Hermoso to get stuck in again.

Atletico had 14 shots with six on target against Granada while Betis conceded 18 shots shots to Villarreal with five of those hitting the target.

Morata scored last week from three shots with two on target and with Simeone's side seemingly intent on attacking there should be more to come at Betis.

The Spanish striker has had multiple shots on target in four of his last seven games for Atletico so 11/102.08 for Morata to have 2+ shots on target at Betis is a nice addition.