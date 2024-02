Rayo and Sevilla both struggling in La Liga

A couple of struggling La Liga sides meet on Monday with Sevilla only just outside the relegation zone as they visit Rayo Vallecano.

Rayo had a nightmare ending to their Madrid derby defeat at Ateltico last time out but while their league form of just one win in 12, Sevilla can top that with just one victory in 16.

Quique Sanchez Flores' Sevilla have only won three all season in fact, but in a battle of ineptitude they've almost met their match, as their six away points is only just about beaten by Rayo's eight home points - half as many as they've won on the road.

It's the kind of game that, if possible, you'd back both to lose...

Both sides are in the top three in La Liga for cards, with Rayo edging it 66-64 in terms of bookings this season - and I trust them for more to deliver on this than anything relating to goals.

Rayo have seen at least three cards in each of their last three outings, and in seven of their last 10, so they're pretty consistent levels for a price of 19/201.95 on Rayo picking up three cards or more.

At home they're operating at a 50% strike rate for three cards or more, but they've hit two in all bar one and given this opposition then three is the play.

And it's a pretty similar story for Sevilla, who have hit the number in six of their last 10 and 10 of 19 away games all season.

Sevilla also picked up five bookings in their 2-2 draw with Rayo back in October, and I think three's just about right this time around.

It's 4/71.57 on Sevilla to see over 2.5 cards here.

And if there are all these cards being brandished then there has to be some fouls being committed, right?

Not many are better at that than Boubakary Soumare, who has 30 fouls in 19 games so far this season - and those numbers for a man in an away game for a team fighting relegation put him right in the driving seat.

Soumare is 4/91.44 for 2+ fouls at Rayo and the Sevilla man has managed that in this last two games, five of his last seven and eight times overall this season.