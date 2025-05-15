Thursday Football Tips: Run the numbers for 3/1 Bet Builder
Our football props column is back in Spain on Thursday where a stats-based Bet Builder looks good at 3/1...
-
Both teams in top 5 for shots in La Liga
-
Betis are most-fouled; Rayo 3rd for fouls committed
-
Follow the stats to create 3/1 Bet Builder
Rayo Vallecano v Real Betis
Thursday 15 May, 18:00
Live on Premier Sports 2
There are always plenty of games with little at stake come this time of the season but this is not one of them.
With three games to go in La Liga, both of these teams face thrilling ends to the campaign.
Rayo are chasing the final European spot and, following Mallorca's defeat at Real Madrid on Wednesday night, they can take control of that race with victory here.
As for Betis, they are aiming higher - a top-five finish and Champions League football is their aim. However, they are six points outside (with a game in hand) following Villarreal's victory on Wednesday so this is virtually must-win.
Leg 1: Alvaro Garcia 2+ shots
In short, much to play for and with both teams needing three points, this should be fairly open, certainly at times, and so it's worth noting that these two are both in the top five when it comes to shots taken in La Liga this season.
For the hosts, I'm going to back their leading shot-taker, Alvaro Garcia, for 2+ shots.
He averages 2.48 shots per 90 minutes and has landed this bet in 13 of his last 14 games.
Leg 2: Antony 2+ shots
Turning to the visitors, Antony is the man to back in the same market.
The Manchester United loanee has been rejuvenated in Spain and has had 2+ shots in 11 of his last 12 appearances for Betis.
Leg 3: Pep Chavarria to commit 1+ foul
The other statistic worth considering is that Betis are the most-fouled team in the Primera Division, with Rayo third-best for committing fouls.
Antony, likely to return to the XI after numerous changes were made at the weekend in the wake of their Conference League semi-final success in extra time, is one of Betis' most-fouled players and he's likely to be up against Rayo left-back Pep Chavarria.
Chavarria has committed a foul in his last 11 starts and seems highly likely to continue that run given his direct opponent.
Leg 4: Isco to be fouled 2+ times
To complete a four-legged Bet Builder, I'll also add Betis star Isco to be fouled 2+ times.
He's the man who makes things happen for them going forward and will require close attention.
The former Spain international has landed this bet in 13 of his last 17 starts.
Hopefully he can do it again with the combination paying 3/14.00.
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 302pts
Returned: 318.8pts
2024/25 P/L: +16.8pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
