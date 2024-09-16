Monday Football Tips: Back 11/4 Bet Builder treble

Midfield duo have strong fouls stats

Set-piece king Lejeune can hit the target for hosts

Rayo Vallecano v Osasuna

Monday 16 September, 20:00

Referee Alejandro Quintero Gonzalez is a strict official, one who lit up the Segunda Division last season with his high card count.

Sadly, the markets are clued up to the potential for cards here but a different ref-related angle can help us find a profit in Monday's La Liga game.

Backing fouls looks the way to go with a player on each side backed to commit 2+.

Let's start with Rayo captain Oscar Valentin.

The midfielder is playing for a team averaging a massive 18 fouls per game across the opening four matches of the season and personally has now committed at least two fouls in 10 of his last 12 starts.

He looks a solid foundation for our Bet Builder.

On the Osasuna side, Lucas Torro also gets the nod for 2+ fouls.

The defensive midfielder has landed this in nine of his last 11 starts and in this contest will likely have to deal with the runs of Isi Palazon, a player who has often appeared among the most-fouled players in the Primera Division.

There's also a likely substitute appearance from new signing James Rodriguez to come later in the game, so Torro should be kept on his toes.

To complete an 11/43.75 treble, I'm going to turn to the shots markets where Florian Lejeune is always an interesting choice.

The Rayo centre-back, once of Newcastle, provides a dual threat - as evidenced in his last game against Espanyol when he managed no fewer than five shots.

First of all, he's a serious aerial threat from set-plays - that's if he's not taking them.

Any free kicks around 30 yards out, he's happy to have a pop at goal, often finding the arms of the keeper.

That would do just fine for us to land the 1+ shot on target bet, something Lejeune has managed to do in seven of his last 11 appearances.