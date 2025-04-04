Friday Football Tips: Go back to the future with Trejo card bet

Trejo carded in 41 of last 103 La Liga starts

Booked in last 5 v Espanyol & in last 4 by ref

Add more cards for 7/2 4.50 Bet Builder double

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Rayo Vallecano v Espanyol

Friday 4 April, 20:00

Live on Premier Player & LaLigaTV

When you're struggling, you need your friends.

So, after a frankly miserable first half of the week, I'm turning to punters' pal Oscar Trejo to help us out.

The veteran Rayo star has featured in this column plenty of times before due to his ability to receive cards.

While he's slowed in recent times - in part due to the fact he's no longer a regular starter at the age of 36 - his numbers show he's now been carded in 41 of his last 103 La Liga starts.

Interestingly, he's also received a card in his last five appearances against Espanyol, while the referee has also had his run-ins with the high-fouling Argentine - he's committed multiple fouls in five of his last seven starts.

Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez was the initial reason I was looking at the cards markets for this contest - he's the third best carder in La Liga this season and has been one of the strictest Spanish officials for many years. Throw in the fact that the two teams are both in the top eight for cards received and I'm expecting plenty of yellow to be flashed during this encounter.

Linking back to my original point, Hernandez has booked Trejo in each of the last four games he's taken charge of when the Rayo man has started, so the player is clearly on his radar.

Admittedly, there is that worry that Trejo won't be in the starting XI, although it seems likely he will be.

He's started Rayo's last two, games in which they've picked up four points. He scored in the 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad and last time out they won 2-0 at Alaves. The Spanish press are predicting he will start again.

Trejo certainly looks a tempting price at 13/53.60 for a card and I'll double that up with Rayo to shown over 2.5 of them.

That's occurred in 13 of their last 20 games, while Hernandez has clamped down on them in the past - seven of his last eight Rayo matches have seen this bet land.

Hernandez has shown over 5.5 cards in six of his last eight la Liga appointments, which is an alternative option at 19/201.95.

The Bet Builder double pays just over 7/24.50.