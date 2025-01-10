Friday Football Tips: Lejeune shot lines look good

Lejeune is La Liga's leading defender for shots

Has also committed a foul in 15 of 18 starts this season

Back Bet Builder double at around 11/5 3.20

Rayo Vallecano v Celta Vigo

Friday 10 January, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Premier Player

Florian Lejeune is the focus of this props column on Friday night in La Liga.

The former Newcastle defender is now plying his trade at Rayo, who come into this match one place and two points behind Celta, both sides sitting comfortably in mid-table.

The main reason for my interest in Lejeune is his impressive record in terms of shots.

He's the Primera Division's leading defender for shots, thanks to his dual weapons on that front.

First of all, Lejeune is an aerial threat from set-plays, but then he is also more than willing to try his luck from long-range, particularly on free kicks. The latter hasn't proved very successful in terms of goals but we only want shots so if they end up in Row Z, who cares?

Overall, only four sides have had more shots in La Liga this season than Rayo, while it's notable that only two teams have conceded more set-piece goals than Celta, who also have the fifth-worst set piece expected goals against (SPxGA) figure. In short, they are vulnerable in those situations and Lejeune could profit.

In terms of a bet, Lejeune 2+ shots gets the nod at 6/42.50. It's something he's landed in 13 of his last 25 starts, including five of his last eight.

For those who like to back the singles - certainly my personal approach - it may well be worth backing Lejeune on the other lines.

4+ shots looks big at 14/115.00 considering he's landed this bet in six of those 25 games and the fact that defending set-plays is a weakness for the visitors. 3+ is offered at 9/25.50.

I wouldn't put anyone off that approach but I've got to produce a Bet Builder so my simplistic way to add to Lejeune 2+ shots is to back the same player to commit 1+ foul.

The Frenchman has done that in 15 of his 18 starts this season and with Celta in the top half of the fouls drawn table, I've no qualms in adding that leg to create a Bet Builder double which pays around 11/53.20.