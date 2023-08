Back goals at Ibrox in 7/1 7.80 Bet Builder treble

Expect goals after 2-2 last year

There's a place in the Champions League group stages up for grabs here as for the second year running Rangers and PSV Eindhoven clash in the qualifiers.

The Scots pinched it last year with a 1-0 second-leg win in Eindhoven after an entertaining 2-2 draw at Ibrox and again they'll host the first leg.

Michael Beale hasn't lost a home game yet since taking charge of Rangers in November (W15 D2), but new PSV counterpart Peter Bosz has a perfect five-from-five record and after beating Sturm Graz 7-2 on aggregate in the last round they'll be a tough nut to crack.

PSV Eindhoven have been banging in goals for fun of late, smashing in 12 in jst four games - and crucially for us conceding in three of those outings.

Both of PSV's games against Sturm Graz and both legs of Rangers' tie with Servette saw both teams score - and I don't see any reason why that run won't continue.

And talking of runs, Rangers have played eight Champions League games without keeping a clean sheet - conceding 24 goals in that stretch so PSV notching shouldn't be a problem.

Ibrox on a European night is about as tough an atmosphere to play in as it comes and when these sides met last season PSV got three cards.

The Ducth side actually got more on their home ground as they picked up five, so there's no love lost here especially when the Champions League group stage is the prize.

So I think we're safe enough backing another three cards for the visitors.

PSV skipper Luuk de Jong couldn't have started the season better - scoring four goals in four games and throwing in two assists just for good measure.

The 32-year-old scored in both legs against Sturm Graz so if you had to back anyone to score in the first leg it'd be the former Barcelona striker.

At 11/53.15 to score anytime, De Jong is the man we're backing to find the back of the net and boost our treble up to around the 7/17.80 mark.