Tuesday Football Tips: Back star man Juninho in 11/5 Bet Builder
Our football props column is keeping things simple on Tuesday, taking aim at an 11/5 Bet Builder in one of the night's Champions League qualifiers.
-
Bulgarians have lost both away legs in UCL so far
-
Juninho scored 31 goals last season; has 4 in 2 starts this
-
Back Bet Builder double at around 11/53.20
-
Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!
Qarabag v Ludogorets
Tuesday 6 August, 17:00
With props options thin on the ground on Tuesday evening, we're going to keep things simple.
Leg 1: Qarabag to win
It's to the Champions League qualifiers we head, specifically Azerbaijan where Qarabag look a solid play at home to Ludogorets.
The Bulgarian champions, who have won their domestic league 13 times in a row, are a team who started in the first qualifying round so have won two ties to get to this stage.
They've edged past Georgian's Dinamo Batumi and Dinamo Minsk, of Belarus, but what is notable about their victories is that on each occasion they lost the away leg 1-0. They've now lost 12 of their last 17 away ties in European competitions.
As expected, Qarabag brushed aside Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps, winning 7-0 on aggregate in their only tie so far. They followed that up with a 4-1 win on the opening day of their domestic league at the weekend.
This is a side which reached the last 16 of the Europa League last season and once there they were just minutes away from the quarter-finals only to concede two injury-time goals at eventual runners-up Bayer Leverkusen.
In short, the home side should have too much here and I'll happily put them down for victory at 8/111.73.
Leg 2: Juninho to score
And, if they are to win, star striker Juninho has every chance of scoring along the way.
He bagged four of the seven goals against the Red Imps in the last round before being rested at the weekend, although he did come on off the bench.
Last season he netted 31 times in all competitions and his efforts in the Europa League are worth paying attention to.
He scored in five of his side's 10 matches in the competition, including both knockout ties against Braga and Leverkusen.
You can get around 11/53.20 about the Brazilian scoring in a Qarabag win and that looks a decent ploy.
EFL Championship: Read Mark O'Haire's outright preview
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 22pts
Returned: 22.9pts
P/L: +0.9pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship
-
Football Betting Tips
Wimbledon v Walsall Playoff Final Tips: Back Dons defence to rule again on Monday
-
Football Betting Tips
Monday Football Tips: Aiming for 13/8 Wembley winner
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Nottingham Forest v Chelsea Tips: Back Chris Wood to score in 38/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Man Utd v Aston Villa: 50/1 Watkins and Villa can inflict further woe on hosts