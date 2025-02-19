PSV Eindhoven v Juventus: Back McKennie fouls in 5/1 Bet Builder
After landing a Champions League winner on Tuesday, our football props column has a 5/1 Bet Builder for Wednesday's PSV v Juventus clash.
-
McKennie has committed 2+ fouls in seven of last 13 games
-
Veerman has hit 2+ shots in five UCL appearances
-
Back Bet Builder double at around 5/16.00
PSV Eindhoven v Juventus
Wednesday 19 February, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 3
I don't claim to be an expert on either of these two sides but one player who has caught my eye during this season's Champions League has been Juve's Francisco Conceicao.
He starred in the victory in Leipzig on matchday one and last week made a big impact as a substitute, helping his side open up a 2-1 advantage heading into this game.
Conceicao didn't technically earn an assist in that first leg but it was his surging run which created the Italians' winner.
Juve got the ball into some good positions in wide areas in that second-half and I wouldn't be surprised if Conceicao got the nod to start here.
If he does, 11/26.50 about an assist looks worth taking - he has four in the 16 appearances in which he's played 45 minutes or more this season, plus another as a sub.
However, there's little more annoying than putting a player in a Bet Builder who starts the game on the bench, so I'm going to look elsewhere as we bid to add to Tuesday's Champions League winner.
Leg 1: Weston McKennie to commit 2+ fouls
Two other prices stand out.
The first is former Leeds midfielder Weston McKennie to commit 2+ fouls.
He managed three in the first leg and has now landed this bet in seven of his last 13 starts.
Throw in the fact that Juve have a lead to protect here and Juve's enforcer looks worth backing at 12/53.40 in this market.
Leg 2: Joey Veerman 2+ shots
The other is the hosts' Joey Veerman to have 2+ shots, something he's delivered in all five Champions League appearances so far.
The Dutch midfielder loves a shot from distance, including from free kicks around the box, and with PSV needing a goal, expect him to try his luck at some stage.
Hopefully the game remains tight and shots could well follow if PSV get increasingly desperate.
The double pays just shy of 5/16.00.
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 218pts
Returned: 252.71pts
2024/25 P/L: +34.71pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
