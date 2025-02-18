AC Milan v Feyenoord Tips: Expect goals at San Siro

BTTS landed in 6 of the 8 league-stage games of both sides

Milan threat Reijnders fouled in 7 of his last 8 games

Back Bet Builder double at around 12/5 3.40 in San Siro clash

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

AC Milan v Feyenoord

Tuesday 18 February, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports 3

Milan find themselves in a bit of a sticky situation heading into this Champions League tie, having lost the first leg 1-0 in Rotterdam last week.

In days of old, confidence would have been high about a clean sheet and ability to nick a goal or two at the other end.

However, the current Milan side have kept just three opponents out in their last 14 games.

In the Champions League group stage, Liverpool bagged three at the San Siro but perhaps more worrying is the fact that Red Star Belgrade and Club Brugge also found the net here.

Both teams to score actually landed in six of Milan's eight league-stage games - and it was the same ratio in Feyenoord's goal-laden matches.

The Dutch conceded more goals (21) than any other side to make it into the knockout phase but they also netted 18 times, the combined goals figure of 39 only being beaten by Barcelona.

That all makes BTTS look rather large at 10/111.91 here.

To complete a Bet Builder, I'm going to add Milan's Tijjani Reijnders to be fouled at least once.

I remember mentioning the Dutch star's attacking contributions on these pages earlier this season and he's now moved into double figures for goals.

Another here at 12/53.40 is tempting but I think the 10/111.91 about him being fouled is a better bet.

That's occurred in seven of his last eight appearances and the midfielder is certainly a player Feyenoord will need to keep a careful eye on with his ability to pop up in dangerous areas in and around the box.

The double pays around 12/53.40.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score & Reijnders to be fouled 1+ time SBK 12/5

For those seeking a bigger price, I also considered Reijnders for a shot on target, something he's managed in 12 of his last 15 matches.

However, the shots markets look very weighted on Milan's need for a goal - it appears the layers are expecting a siege on the Feyenoord goal but that may not occur, especially if the hosts do level the tie early on and are therefore able to take a more measured approach.

I was also tempted by Milan to have the most cards at 7/42.75.

This market appears to think that Feyenoord will use fouls to defend their lead but that defensive record suggests they can ill afford to take a thou-shall-not-pass attitude.

Milan have received more than twice the number of cards in this competition than their opponents (28 to 13) and it's not hard to suggest it is the Italians who could get frustrated if things don't go their own way.