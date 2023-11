Nine wins from nine for Portugal with eight clean sheets so far so just a home tie with Finland to go to make it a perfect 10 and a 100% Euro qualifying campaign for the first time.

Roberto Martinez played an adventurous 3-4-3 in Liechtenstein but it didn't quite work in a muddling 2-0 win.

But with just one defeat in 24 home Euro qualifiers this century and Iceland already out of things they should have more than enough for victory.

Martinez should make a few changes from the last game, although Cristiano Ronaldo will get another start and chance to add to his 10 goals in qualifying. His odds. however are pretty prorhibitive.

Joao Palhinha didn't play in Liechtenstein could well start in Lisbon - and we know that when the Fulham man plays he gives away fouls.

And 15 fouls in five game shows how much Palhinha often falls foul of the referees - with him having multiple fouls in all five games.

So given he should see plenty of minutes, being 11/82.38 for 2+ fouls and keep up his pefect record in that regard in qualifying makes him very backable.

Bruno Fernandes has started all nine games so far so odds are he starts the final one - and only Ronaldo has had more shots on target than his 11.

Fernandes has hit the target in seven of his nine games, with three of those being multiple shots on target outings.

At home, Fernandes has had seven shots on target, with two games of multiple shots on target in front of the home Portugal fans.

We'll back Fernandes at 6/52.20 for 2+ shots on target here.