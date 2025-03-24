Monday Football Tips: Lean on Lewandowski in 9/2 Poland Bet Builder

Malta struggling and conceding plenty away from home

Lewandowski excels against international minnows

Poland v Malta

Monday 24 March

Kick-off 19:45

A 1-0 win over Lithuania was a modest start to Poland's World Cup qualifying campaign, but they should earn a more emphatic victory on their second outing at home to Malta.

The visitors have conceded 13 goals in losing three of their last four games on the road, so facing a marksman like Robert Lewandowski on home turf in Warsaw is hardly ideal.

Poland are massive 2/111.18 favourites for the match but let's try and dig out a bit more value for our Bet Builder.

Malta have failed to score in their last two outings, and away from home they've been beaten to nil in five of their last seven games, so it's reasonable assumption that they'll struggle to find the net here.

Poland haven't been watertight at home but did beat Lithuania to nil, and have done the same to the likes of Latvia, Faroe Islands and Albania recently.

He's got 72 international goals after netting the winner against Lithuania, so we'll back Robert Lewandowski to find the net again - only this time at least twice at 13/53.60.

It's something he's managed 18 times for Poland and it's usually against the lesser sides that he fills his boots.

Faroe Islands, San Marino, Andorra, Latvia and other minnows have been carved up by Lewandowski, and Malta look another side ripe for a multiple goal outing.