World Cup Qualifier Tips: Midfielder Marin can add to scoring streak at 13/8

Lithuania v Finland - Another win for visitors

Monday, 17:00

Finland got off to a winning start in Group G with a 1-0 away win in Malta, while Lithuania lost 1-0 away in Poland.

This is a more even contest than either of those matches, but the Finns have to be backed to win. Lithuania have lost each of their last seven games and that includes home defeats to Cyprus, Kosovo and Romania. A Finland win is 6/52.20.

Recommended Bet Back Finland to beat Lithuania SBK 6/5

Poland v Malta - Clean sheet for Poles

Monday, 19:45

The Poles have a great opportunity to get off to a flyer in Group G, by claiming their second victory in two games when they host Malta.

Malta have not scored in either of their last two games, which were both at home against historically weaker international sides than Poland, in the shape of Andorra and Finland. Back Poland to win to nil at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back Poland to win to nil against Malta SBK 5/6

England v Latvia - Bellingham can get off the mark under Tuchel

Monday, 19:45

Both these teams began their Group K campaigns with victories. England won 2-0 against Albania in Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge, while Latvia won 1-0 away in Andorra.

The English are hot favourites as you'd expect and look capable of scoring more goals than they managed against the Albanians, with Latvia having conceded five away at Croatia and four goals in Turkey, during the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Jude Bellingham was unlucky to not get on the scoresheet in Tuchel's opener and is 11/102.11 to find the net.

Recommended Bet Back Bellingham to score for England against Latvia SBK 11/10

Bosnia v Cyprus - Hosts can win big

Monday, 19:45

Bosnia have started very brightly in Group H with a 1-0 win away in Romania and now they will be expected to double their points tally when they host Cyprus.

The Cypriots also got off to a winning start with a 2-0 home victory against San Marino, but this is a major step up in class for them. Each of Cyprus' last eleven away defeats has seen at least three goals scored and you can back a home win and over 2.5 goals at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back Bosnia to beat Cyprus and over 2.5 goals SBK 10/11

San Marino v Romania - Marin overpriced to score

Monday, 19:45

Romania need to bounce back with a win after their opening defeat to Bosnia and opponents don't tend to come much more obliging in that regard than San Marino.

Though the minnows have picked up a couple of positive results of late, they have come against sides of their own lowly standard. Romania should win by a decent margin and their skipper Razvan Marin scored eight international goals in 13 appearances in 2024, which included two at Euro 2024. Back Marin to find the net at 13/82.63.

Recommended Bet Back Marin to score for Romania against San Marino SBK 13/8

Albania v Andorra - Easy win for hosts

Monday, 19:45

After their Group K defeat to England, the Albanians face a much more winnable fixture against Andorra at home.

Albania gave England some problems and should win this one with some ease. They are 6/42.50 to win both halves.