Monday Football Tips: Back 13/2 Bet Builder based on cards

Fourneau a high-carding referee

Cagliari lead Serie A for shots taken

Cards, fouls and shots Bet Builder pays 13/2 7.50

Parma v Cagliari

Monday 30 September, 19:45

Live on OneFootball

The foundations of Monday's Bet Builder in this props column will be made of cards.

Referee Francesco Fourneau will be taking charge of his first Serie A game of the season but he's already produced cards aplenty in Italy's second tier, showing 19 yellows and one red in his three Serie B mateches thus far.

That's obviously a small sample but last season he averaged just over five cards per game across all competitions. In short, this is a decent appointment for card punters.

I'll stick both teams down for over 1.5 cards.

Parma haven't had too many cards so far this term but they have had three reds and they've now landed the 2+ cards bet in 10 of their last 13 matches, going back to the latter weeks of last season.

Cagliari are one of the highest-fouling teams in Serie A, averaging more than 15 per game so far, and have delivered for over 1.5 cards backers in 11 of their last 15.

While on the subject, it's worth adding two Cagliari players from the fouls markets.

Right-back Gabriele Zappa has committed a foul in all seven games this season and looks good for another here given he's likely to be going up against Valentin Mihaila.

The Romanian has been fouled multiple times in five of his six games this season.

Zito Luvumbo is other man to fall into focus - no-one has committed more fouls in Serie A so far in 2024/25 than the Angolan striker.

He's committed at least two fouls in four of his last five outings and gets the nod again here.

The visitors come into this game rock bottom and having scored only on goal in their opening five games but, surprisingly, they lead the league on the shots-per-game metric. On average, they've managed 17 per game thus far.

That's particularly notable here with Parma's defence being the worst in terms of shots conceded.

Paulo Azzi has potential at 4/51.80 for 2+ shots, something he's managed in his last five appearances.

However, the midfielder isn't a guaranteed starter, which puts me off given I can't wait for the team news.

Instead, I'm going with Yerry Mina.

Cagliari also lead the league for shots from set-pieces and Mina is a massive threat from these.

He's played four times this season and has had a shot in each of them. He's managed multiple shots in three.

That makes 2/13.00 about him having at least two shots here look big but I'll take the safer option and back him for 1+ shot.

That completes a five-legged Bet Builder which pays around 13/27.50, a price which would guarantee a profit for the week on its opening day were it to come in.