Tuesday Football Tips: Foul magnets can deliver again at 15/8

Dorgu fouled multiple times in all six Man Utd games

Mazraoui fouled in his last 12 appearances

Back 15/8 2.88 Bet Builder double on Tuesday night

Listen to Football...Only Bettor midweek Premier League preview

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Tuesday 1 April, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

For some, Bet Builders are all about targeting a big-priced winner but sometimes it pays to chip away with long-term gains being the aim.

Securing a long-term profit is something this column has done pretty well since its inception and while Tuesday's pick may not offer an eye-catching price, the data suggests it could well add to the recent winners pile.

I always try to look at the numbers surrounding transfer-window arrivals and Patrick Dorgu is someone I've been following since his move to Old Trafford from Lecce in January.

The raiding wing-back, signed specifically for the Ruben Amorim gameplan, is a player who has regularly attracted fouls all season.

In Italy, he was fouled 2+ times in 16 of his 23 games and, if anything, the numbers have only gone up since his move to the Premier League. In six starts so far, Dorgu has been fouled multiple times in them all. He was fouled five times at Everton recently and in his last outing against Real Sociedad, it was six.

The Danish international should return from domestic suspension for this one. If so, he'll likely be up against Ola Aina, who has committed 10 fouls in his last seven games.

At 8/111.73, Dorgu gets the nod to deliver again.

I'm also getting with Noussair Mazraoui along similar lines.

United's other wing-back has drawn a foul in each of his last 12 appearances for the Red Devils yet is 5/61.84 to make that 13 here. Again, it looks a decent price.

The double pays 15/82.88 and is something that has happened in all six games in which these two have appeared together.

Recommended Bet Back Dorgu to be fouled 2+ times & Mazraoui to be fouled 1+ time SBK 15/8

The referee is a decent-enough appointment with Jared Gillett above the average league when it comes to fouls per game.

All things considered, this looks a decent bet to me.