Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Back home win to nil at 3/1

Forest are charging towards Champions League qualifcation

No team have conceded fewer home PL goals than Forest

Forest have kept 14 clean sheets in all competitions

Betfair Tuesday Football Superboost

Manchester United go to high-flying Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday night and Betfair have boosted the odds on the visitors' captain having a shot on target.

Bruno Fernandes has had 12 shots on target in his last five matches and you can back him to have one or more against Forest at 1/12.00 boosted from 8/151.53.

Recommended Bet Back Bruno Fernandes to have 1 or more shots on target was 8/15 now SBK 1/1

Listen to Football...Only Bettor midweek Premier League preview

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Tuesday April 1, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports

The end is in sight for fantastic Forest

Nottingham Forest are 1/51.20 with the Betfair Sportsbook to finish in the top five this season which will all-but guarantee them Champions League qualification.

That is wild.

With just nine games to go, the end is in sight and judging by their performances of late they are thundering over the line.

And, following their 3-2 win at Old Trafford in December's reverse fixture, Forest can pull off their first league double over Manchester United in the Premier League era with a win at the City Ground. Punters can get 11/102.11 on a home win with the Betfair Sportsbook with Man Utd at 21/10 for an away win.

Murillo & Milenkovic can grab another clean sheet

Have Nottingham Forest ever had a better defensive partnership than Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic?

These two are making history for this football club, leading their charge on what is shaping up to be a season of all seasons for them.

Des Walker levels are being hit, that's for the sure.

Third in the Premier League and just two games away from winning a major trophy via the FA Cup, this Forest team showed what they were all about in their gritty win over Brighton over the weekend to reach the last four.

Matz Sels proved decisive as he saved from Jack Hinshelwood and Diego Gomez to send Forest to Wembley in the penalty shoot-out but it was the outstanding work of Murillo and Milenkovic during the 120 minutes where defences were on top that provided the bedrock of Forest making their first FA Cup semi-final appearance for 34 years.

That was clean sheet number 14 for the season across all competitions for the pairing.

The power and aggression of Milenkovic complements the classy nature of Murillo's game. Rarely do the pair look flustered - as was shown with Milenkovic's sublimely taken penalty in the shoot-out that found the bottom corner.

When one mistimes something, the other one is usually there to mop-up. When balls come into their box it's usually one of their heads bounding the ball away from their goal.

Murillo has been immense at defending his box. He ranks third in the Premier League for the most clearances and most headed clearances whilst only Nathan Collins has made more blocks than his 37 this season.

They are a devilishly difficult team to score against, especially at the City Ground where they've shipped just 10 goals in their 14 Premier League home matches this season - that's the best home record of any team.

They've kept seven clean sheets during that run, too, winning to nil against Man City, Brighton, Tottenham, Ipswich, West Ham and Crystal Palace.

So, it's glorious to see 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook chalked up on another Forest win to nil at home.

That has to be snapped up, especially against such a tame attack like Manchester United, who remain a very flaky team when it comes to creating and putting away big chances.

I'd have my doubts if they can find the right answers against a defence that has showcased it's certainly one of the best in Europe this season.