Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Back home win to nil at 3/1
Nottingham Forest are showing no signs of nerves in their pursuit of Champions League football and Lewis Jones is backing them to beat Manchester United without conceding...
-
Forest are charging towards Champions League qualifcation
-
No team have conceded fewer home PL goals than Forest
-
Forest have kept 14 clean sheets in all competitions
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
Tuesday April 1, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports
The end is in sight for fantastic Forest
Nottingham Forest are 1/51.20 with the Betfair Sportsbook to finish in the top five this season which will all-but guarantee them Champions League qualification.
That is wild.
With just nine games to go, the end is in sight and judging by their performances of late they are thundering over the line.
And, following their 3-2 win at Old Trafford in December's reverse fixture, Forest can pull off their first league double over Manchester United in the Premier League era with a win at the City Ground. Punters can get 11/102.11 on a home win with the Betfair Sportsbook with Man Utd at 21/10 for an away win.
Murillo & Milenkovic can grab another clean sheet
Have Nottingham Forest ever had a better defensive partnership than Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic?
These two are making history for this football club, leading their charge on what is shaping up to be a season of all seasons for them.
Des Walker levels are being hit, that's for the sure.
Third in the Premier League and just two games away from winning a major trophy via the FA Cup, this Forest team showed what they were all about in their gritty win over Brighton over the weekend to reach the last four.
Matz Sels proved decisive as he saved from Jack Hinshelwood and Diego Gomez to send Forest to Wembley in the penalty shoot-out but it was the outstanding work of Murillo and Milenkovic during the 120 minutes where defences were on top that provided the bedrock of Forest making their first FA Cup semi-final appearance for 34 years.
That was clean sheet number 14 for the season across all competitions for the pairing.
The power and aggression of Milenkovic complements the classy nature of Murillo's game. Rarely do the pair look flustered - as was shown with Milenkovic's sublimely taken penalty in the shoot-out that found the bottom corner.
When one mistimes something, the other one is usually there to mop-up. When balls come into their box it's usually one of their heads bounding the ball away from their goal.
Murillo has been immense at defending his box. He ranks third in the Premier League for the most clearances and most headed clearances whilst only Nathan Collins has made more blocks than his 37 this season.
They are a devilishly difficult team to score against, especially at the City Ground where they've shipped just 10 goals in their 14 Premier League home matches this season - that's the best home record of any team.
They've kept seven clean sheets during that run, too, winning to nil against Man City, Brighton, Tottenham, Ipswich, West Ham and Crystal Palace.
So, it's glorious to see 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook chalked up on another Forest win to nil at home.
That has to be snapped up, especially against such a tame attack like Manchester United, who remain a very flaky team when it comes to creating and putting away big chances.
I'd have my doubts if they can find the right answers against a defence that has showcased it's certainly one of the best in Europe this season.
Now read Andy Schooler's 15/8 bet builder for Forest v United
Recommended bets
Ste Tudor’s Build Up Tips:
Back Garnacho to have more shots than Hudson-Odoi
You have to wonder what unprecedented depths Manchester United would have plumbed this season if not for Alejandro Garnacho.
The Argentine winger is – along with Bruno Fernandes - their only difference-maker capable of making a difference. He is their x-factor, a player imbued with the rare ability to lift a side out of predictable mundanity and produce a moment of magic.
Granted, not being Lionel Messi, he cannot be expected to do this every week. But once in a while, when needed the most, up he pops with a mazy dribble or sensational strike.
At least, this is the impression gained from watching the Reds’ highlights and lowlights this term, as well as the sporadic live game. When digging down into the numbers, however, it quickly emerges that Garnacho is far more than a man of moments, and far more important to Ruben Amorim’s side than a go-to for flair.
The lad is a shot machine.
In his last five outings alone, the 20-year-old has racked up 17 attempts on goal, scoring in his last appearance away to Leicester. If we go back further still, he has taken on a shot every 23 minutes in 2025.
Included in this number are fives and fours, along with a splattering of threes. Against Southampton in mid-January he took on seven.
By comparison, Callum Hudson-Odoi is Mr Consistency when it comes to shot-taking. A real Steady Eddie. Nottingham Forest’s flying winger has only failed to post an attempt on goal four times this season, elsewhere accumulating a whole host of ones and twos. All told, the former Chelsea ace has taken on 38 shots from 22 starts, a thoroughly respectable 1.7 per start.
Forest are fancied at 13/102.30 to win out on Tuesday evening and with Wood and Gibbs-White missing, it falls on Hudson-Odoi to step up and produce.
Here’s the clincher though. In Garnacho’s last two away games he has conjured up three shots at Leicester and five at Real Sociedad.
