Friday Football Tips: Haaland & Tonali involved in 7/1 Bet Builder as Norway host Italy

Norway v Italy

Friday 6 June

19:45 kick-off

We had a nice winner on Thursday from that Spain thriller, and this looks like another good game going down in Oslo as Italy enter World Cup qualifying with their toughest test of the group away at unbeaten Norway - who've started with two wins out of two.

The Azzurri will want a good start to avoid missing a third straight World Cup - which is unthinkable for a proud footballing nation such as Italy - so I'd expect a decent showing from Luciano Spalletti's side.

But a Norwegian side that's scored nine goals in two games should provide a decent test and make this a lively encounter.

Leg 1: Sandro Tonali 2+ fouls

He gave away the most fouls during Italy's Nations League campaign, so it makes sense to back Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali to give away 2+ fouls in a lively away game at 5/42.25.

Tonali will have to dig in as Norway will come at Italy from the start - and a nice bonus here is that Martin Odegaard is his side's most fouled player so far in qualifying and he'll attract Tonali's attention plenty of times.

Leg 2: Alexander Sorloth 2+ fouls

I fancy Sorloth could bag a goal here, especially if his more illustrious strike partner Erling Haaland is the focus for Italy, but the Atletico marksman is also pretty good at stacking up the fouls.

Sorloth is 15/82.88 for 2+ fouls - which he's managed in the first two qualifiers even against lesser opposition in Israel and Moldova, so in a more serious test he should be able to keep up that run.

Leg 3: Erling Haaland 1+ shot on target

Erling Haaland is the obvious candidate for a goal as he's scored in six of his last seven, but again that's largely against defences that won't be anywhere near as tough as Italy.

But I still think he'll have some sort of impact in a big home game surely. So even though it's a short price for just a very limited impact it gives us an extra coupleof points on today's Bet Builder.