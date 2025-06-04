World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back Schick & Sorloth to strike in 5/2 and 9/5 shots on Friday

North Macedonia could upset Belgium

World Cup Qualifiers - Friday 6 June

(All games kick off at 19:45 BST)

Both of these started the campaign by taking care of Gibraltar and the Faroe Islands so now the serious stuff starts in Plzen as one of the pair looks to get the jump on Croatia - and we should have a winner as Montenegro haven't drawn a game in 17.

The Czechs are on a seven-game unbeaten run (W5 D2) and have won nine on the spin at home - with a superb record in Plzen too of eight wins from the past nine, which is why they're 1/31.33 favourites here against a side they've beaten in all five meetings.

Montenegro have lost those five head-to-heads 12-1 on aggregate, and six straight away defeats with four consecutive blanks brings a Czech Republic win to nil at 1/12.00 firmly into the picture. Add in a goal from Patrik Schick, who has three in two already in qualifying, to enhance the odds.

Recommended Bet Back Cezch Republic win to nil & Schick to score SBK 5/2

Croatia kick-off their campaign already six points behind Czech Republic and Montenegro but with a gimme against Gibraltar, ranked 196th in the world who've lost all 22 World Cup qualifiers - conceding three in 21 of them.

So the visitors are expecting to win big - Croatia are just 4/61.67 with a -3 handicap - so it's a tough betting heat for us.

But there may be some value in backing the hosts to hold out for a while. Czech Republic took 21 minutes to score in their 4-0 win and Gibraltar scored first in Montenegro, and after a tough season for many of them, Croatia may well have a slow start here.

Recommended Bet Back a draw at 20 minutes SBK 10/11

Italy start their campaign with their toughest game of the group in a trip to Oslo after Norway started with two wins from two and 18 goals in their last four games - and with the Azzurri keeping just one clean sheet in eight then both teams to score appeals at 4/71.57.

I fancy a draw here but the bet I'll go for is Alexander Sorloth to score anytime at 9/52.80. Erling Haaland rigthly grabs all the attention, and hopefully Italy's defensive focus, but Sorloth has scored in five of six for Norway and finished the season like a train for Atletico Madrid so back him to carry that form into these two qualifiers.

Recommended Bet Back Alexander Sorloth to score anytime SBK 9/5

A quick rematch here from Israel's 2-1 win in March, and they're 4/91.44 favourite to do the double over Estonia with victory in Tallinn.

Israel have scored in eight of nine, only failing to notch against France, but they've let in plenty - 18 in the last eight games in fact - so goals at both ends looks a standout bet here at odds against.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score SBK 11/10

Belgium are another side just getting started in qualifying and it's a tricky one as North Macedonia are unbeaten in eight games at home, which include draws against England and Italy.

Belgium have gone six away games without a win and after a solid enough start fo far for the hosts, I think there's mileage in backing North Macedonia to get something from this game despite being big underdogs.

Recommended Bet Back North Macedonia/Draw on the double chance SBK 11/5

Wales are unbeaten in 90 minutes in 10 home games and with Belgium up next, Craig Bellamy will expect a professional dispatching of Leichtenstein - who they've beaten in all three meetings without conceding.

So a win to nil should be the minimum requirement, and against the 205th side in the FIFA world rankings you'd expect Keifer Moore to prove too strong and so get on the scoresheet easily enough.