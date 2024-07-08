Norrkoping v Djurgardens: Back Hummet to shine in Sweden
On a quiet Monday, our daily football props column heads to Sweden with a 2/1 double suggested for a match you can watch on Betfair Live Video...
In-form Djurgardens face league's worst defence
Hummet has 10 goals in 17 starts this season
Back Bet Builder double at 2/13.00
Norrkoping v Djurgardens
Monday 8 July, 18:00
Live on Betfair Live Video
We're getting towards the height of summer and while it might not feel like if it you live in the UK, a glance at the football fixture list will confirm it.
There's not a lot for props punters to go at with the action in Scandinavia looking the best on offer.
It's the time of year where you shouldn't look to overcomplicate things and I'm happy to play a more obvious bet than usual on Monday.
Leg 1: Djurgardens to win
It comes in the Swedish Allsvenskan where second-bottom Norrkoping host third-placed Djurgardens.
The hosts have accumulated just 11 points from their 12 games thus far and come into this contest with the worst defensive record in the top flight having conceded 32 times.
They've claimed only one of the last 18 points available, suffering 5-1, 4-0 and 6-2 defeats in that period.
Their opponents here mean there's every chance of that poor run being extended.
Djurgardens have won five of their last six, scoring multiple goals in all five victories, and know w win is required if they are to keep the pressure on leaders Malmo.
Leg 2: Deniz Hummet to score
Their key man in attacking terms has been Deniz Hummet, who has bagged 10 goals in 17 starts this season. Notably, the majority of those have come away from home.
Hummet also has a decent record against these opponents. While he's in his first season at Djurgardens, his eight previous games against Norrkoping with other clubs have resulted in five goals.
Therefore, Djurgardens to win with Hummet scoring at any time looks a strong play at 2/13.00.
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2023/24
Staked: 303pts
Returned: 320.31pts
P/L: +17.31pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
