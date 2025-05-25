Newcastle v Everton: Try a 6/1 shots treble at St James' Park on Sunday

Newcastle need a win to secure Champions League spot

Barnes has been lively, Beto on a hot streak for shots

Get 6/1 7.00 on shots on target Bet Builder

Newcastle v Everton

Sunday 25 May

16:00 kick-off

It's all about Newcastle this game, with the Magpies needing a win to secure a Champions League spot next season and Everton having seriously nothing to play for as they're locked into 13th spot in the Premier League regardless of the result.

So you'd think it would be plain sailing but we've seen before how teams free from any pressure can often upset those perhaps tightening up with such a massive prize on the line.

An early goal for 9/110.00 outsiders Everton would throw the cat among the pigeons as we could get some nerves around St James' Park, but Newcastle are well fancied at 3/101.30 and really should be able to simple show more desire than the Toffees to get the job done.

But away from the result what's the best value Bet Builder play? Well, I fancy this nice shots on target treble...

Leg 1: Harvey Barnes 2+ shots on target

Harvey Barnes has been pretty effective with his run of games down the stretch, with four goals in eight games and enough shots on target to warrant backing him for two more at 6/42.50.

He's had 2+ shots on target against West Ham, Man Utd and Brighton recently, and Everton could be somewhat of a similar opponent - incidentally all managed by Moyes as well...

But back to Barnes, and the one thing you can guarantee with him is volume, as he's had 33 attempts at goal over his last eight league games, with 10 hitting the target - and with Newcastle needing to attack we'll be he'll be in the thick of things again.

Leg 2: Beto 1+ shot on target

Beto's on a great run of six shots on target in four games, and there's no reason why he can't maintain that streak by hitting the target at St James' Park.

He's big, strong and quick so can be a real handful, plus he's a danger at set pieces so Everton won't have to have too much of the ball for him to get chances.

And the chances are equally as good with Newcastle easing off towards victory or piling forward in search of a breakthrough for Beto to go down the other end and test the keeper.

Leg 3: Sandro Tonali 1+ shot on target

Tonali is not prolific by any means when it comes to shots on target, but even though Everton haven't got anything to play for I still think David Moyes will have them set up to frustrate.

And that often leads to shots from distance and will bring players like 11/102.11 shot Tonali into the equation.

The Italian has had a shot on target in two of his last four home games and had at least one effort at goal in his last 12 outings - so whether Newcastle are well ahead and cruising or getting desperate, Tonali will step forward and have a crack.