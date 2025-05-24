Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Keep backing Bowen & Bees duo plus fouls favoured at the City Ground
Paul Higham has the pick of the Premier League player stats to add to your shortlist in the props markets for the final round of fixtures of the season.
-
Back fouls in City Ground clash
-
Bowen & Bees the ones to back for goals
-
Beto the sharp shooter this week
-
Our Betfair player stats watch column will take a look at some of the best player performance stats for betting, the key players to watch this weekend and trending players to keep an eye on for the final day of the season.
Keep backing Bowen & Brentford duo
Jarrod Bowen remains the go-to guy for goals after scoring in his last three games - including a belter against Nottingham Forest last time out, and he can finish with a flourish as West Ham visit relegated Ipswich on the final day.
Bowen has scored in five of his last seven, and had an assist in another during that stretch, so you can back him anytime scorer or in the goal or assist market at Portman Road.
However, we've got scope to back Bowen for a goal AND an assist against Ipswich, as he scored one and grabbed two assists as the Hammers won 4-1 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.
The skipper has been the standout for West Ham this season, he looks a player who could and perhaps should be playing for a side higher up the table, and he can prove that again in the season finale.
Premier League Goal Involvements: Players to watch
I've had Brentford's Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo in here before but they need to be on your shortlist on Sunday as both continue to score and provide goals for the Bees - who lost at Fulham last week so will be keen to end on a high away at Wolves.
Wissa has scored in five of the last six, while he's also scored and assisted in two of his last five outings. WIssa's better backed for a goal while Mbeumo is more of a goal or assist man - landing one or the other in four of five, and both agaonst Brighton.
I like backing both of them to have a goal or assist at Molineux - which has landed in three of the last five.
Beto the hot shot to watch
Nobody's managed more shots on target over the last four games than Everton's Beto - so even though he's got a tough fixture away at Newcastle he's worth sticking with for the final day of the season.
He's had two shots on target in two of his last three as well so if you're brave you could back him for a couple more at St James' Park.
And actually, when Beto hits the target it's usually more than once, as the last 10 times he's registered a shot on target in a game he's had multiple efforts in eight of them - which is a superb ratio to consider.
Premier League shots on target: Players to Watch
Tomas Soucek has had a shot on target in his last four games and in seven of his last eight starts - West Ham visit Ipswich so he has a great chance to finish off that run with another in the final game.
Fulham's Harry Wilson is another man to watch as they host Man City. He's had six shots on target in just three games and even though they've got a tough fixture, Fulham are finishing the season well and at home they'll be a handful.
|37
|73
|2
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|37
|72
|2.5
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|38
|70
|1.9
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|36
|70
|2.1
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|30
|66
|2.5
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|38
|65
|1.8
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|33
|65
|2.8
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|35
|62
|2.1
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|58
|2.2
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|37
|56
|1.6
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|37
|55
|1.6
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|35
|53
|2.5
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|33
|53
|2
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|36
|52
|1.6
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|37
|50
|1.4
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|27
|50
|2.1
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|37
|49
|1.6
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|36
|49
|1.5
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|33
|49
|1.7
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|36
|48
|1.8
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|34
|48
|1.5
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|33
|48
|1.6
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|32
|48
|1.8
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|37
|47
|1.3
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|35
|47
|1.6
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|34
|47
|1.8
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|36
|46
|1.4
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|35
|46
|1.6
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|35
|45
|1.4
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|35
|45
|1.3
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|28
|45
|2.1
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|36
|44
|1.6
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|34
|44
|1.4
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|34
|43
|1.7
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|43
|1.8
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|33
|42
|1.5
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|28
|42
|2.1
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|36
|41
|1.2
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|29
|41
|2.1
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|28
|41
|2.3
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|36
|40
|1.4
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|34
|40
|1.3
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|33
|40
|1.3
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|38
|39
|1.4
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|32
|39
|1.3
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|28
|39
|1.5
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|37
|38
|1.2
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|34
|38
|1.2
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|23
|38
|1.8
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|36
|37
|1.1
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|36
|37
|1.3
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|34
|37
|1.7
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|31
|37
|2.2
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|31
|37
|1.4
|André
|Wolves
|33
|36
|1.3
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|30
|36
|1.3
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|27
|36
|1.5
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|34
|35
|1.1
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|34
|35
|1.1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|35
|1.1
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|33
|35
|1.4
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|30
|35
|1.4
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|22
|35
|1.8
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|37
|34
|0.9
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|36
|34
|1.6
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|35
|34
|1
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|35
|34
|1
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|29
|34
|1.6
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|34
|1.8
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|26
|34
|1.9
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|34
|33
|1.5
|Beto
|Everton
|30
|33
|1.9
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|36
|32
|1
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|31
|32
|1.6
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|26
|32
|1.8
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|36
|31
|0.9
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|35
|31
|1.7
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|32
|31
|1.2
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|31
|31
|1.1
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|31
|31
|1.7
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|31
|31
|1.3
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|30
|31
|1.1
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|31
|1.2
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|29
|31
|2.7
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|26
|31
|1.7
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|38
|30
|0.8
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|37
|30
|0.9
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|33
|30
|1.4
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|32
|30
|1.4
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|32
|30
|1.2
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|26
|30
|1.6
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|26
|30
|1.6
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|38
|29
|1
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|38
|29
|0.8
|James Justin
|Leicester
|36
|29
|0.9
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|25
|29
|1.4
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|35
|28
|0.8
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|34
|28
|1.6
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|33
|28
|1.2
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|33
|28
|0.9
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|28
|28
|1.8
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|25
|28
|2.4
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|19
|28
|2
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|38
|27
|1
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|37
|27
|0.9
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|36
|27
|0.8
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|34
|27
|0.9
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|33
|27
|0.9
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|33
|27
|0.9
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|33
|27
|1.1
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|31
|27
|0.9
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|30
|27
|2.2
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|27
|1.2
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|27
|27
|1.2
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|26
|27
|1.5
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|25
|27
|1.5
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|23
|27
|1.8
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|21
|27
|1.4
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|35
|26
|0.8
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|35
|26
|0.8
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|31
|26
|1.7
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|29
|26
|1.4
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|38
|25
|0.7
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|38
|25
|0.7
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|36
|25
|0.8
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|36
|25
|0.7
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|34
|25
|0.8
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|33
|25
|0.9
|Emerson
|West Ham
|31
|25
|1.1
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|36
|24
|1.2
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|35
|24
|0.8
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|34
|24
|0.7
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|33
|24
|0.9
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|24
|1
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|31
|24
|2.6
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|31
|24
|0.8
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|31
|24
|0.8
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|31
|24
|1
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|31
|24
|1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|30
|24
|1.1
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|24
|1.7
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|24
|1.8
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|38
|23
|0.6
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|37
|23
|0.7
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|35
|23
|0.7
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|34
|23
|0.7
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|32
|23
|1.9
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|31
|23
|0.8
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|26
|23
|1.7
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|25
|23
|2.1
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|35
|22
|0.6
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|32
|22
|1
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|26
|22
|1.4
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|22
|22
|1.9
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|22
|1.1
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|17
|22
|1.8
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|38
|21
|0.8
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|35
|21
|0.7
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|35
|21
|0.8
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|35
|21
|0.6
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|32
|21
|1
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|32
|21
|0.8
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|26
|21
|1
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|25
|21
|1.1
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|24
|21
|1.7
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|18
|21
|2.4
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|37
|20
|0.5
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|36
|20
|0.6
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|35
|20
|0.9
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|34
|20
|0.7
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|34
|20
|0.6
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|32
|20
|0.9
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|32
|20
|1
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|30
|20
|0.7
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|27
|20
|1.5
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|24
|20
|1.2
|Jaden Philogene
|Aston Villa
|21
|20
|2.3
|James Garner
|Everton
|21
|20
|1.1
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|16
|20
|3.1
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|38
|19
|0.6
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|34
|19
|0.8
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|31
|19
|1.2
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|30
|19
|0.7
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|19
|0.7
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|25
|19
|1.1
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|25
|19
|0.9
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|24
|19
|1.2
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|14
|19
|1.6
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|38
|18
|0.5
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|38
|18
|0.6
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|33
|18
|0.9
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|32
|18
|0.8
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|30
|18
|0.8
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|18
|1
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|27
|18
|0.9
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|26
|18
|0.9
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|23
|18
|1.4
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|18
|18
|1.9
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|37
|17
|0.5
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|33
|17
|0.8
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|32
|17
|1.3
|Savinho
|Man City
|29
|17
|0.9
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|28
|17
|0.9
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|28
|17
|0.9
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|26
|17
|0.8
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|25
|17
|0.7
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|24
|17
|1.1
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|22
|17
|0.9
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|20
|17
|2
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|17
|1.1
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|17
|17
|1.2
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|12
|17
|1.8
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|37
|16
|0.4
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|35
|16
|1
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|33
|16
|0.6
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|32
|16
|1.7
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|32
|16
|0.7
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|29
|16
|0.7
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|27
|16
|0.8
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|16
|1.6
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|25
|16
|1.1
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|23
|16
|1.8
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|21
|16
|1.5
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|19
|16
|1.5
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|19
|16
|1.3
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|17
|16
|2.3
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|16
|16
|1.8
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|14
|16
|1.3
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|37
|15
|0.4
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|33
|15
|0.8
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|33
|15
|0.6
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|30
|15
|0.9
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|29
|15
|1.4
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|15
|1.1
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|25
|15
|0.8
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|24
|15
|0.8
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|23
|15
|1.9
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|20
|15
|5.2
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|18
|15
|2.4
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|16
|15
|1.1
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|15
|15
|1.9
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|15
|15
|1.6
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|13
|15
|2.3
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|13
|15
|1.5
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|38
|14
|0.5
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|14
|2
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|14
|0.9
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|14
|2.1
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|16
|14
|1.6
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|34
|13
|0.6
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|34
|13
|0.5
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|29
|13
|1.1
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|29
|13
|0.7
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|26
|13
|1.8
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|24
|13
|0.8
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|20
|13
|0.7
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|19
|13
|0.8
|Nico González
|Man City
|11
|13
|1.5
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|36
|12
|0.5
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|31
|12
|0.5
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|30
|12
|0.5
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|30
|12
|0.4
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|28
|12
|0.6
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|27
|12
|0.5
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|25
|12
|0.9
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|25
|12
|0.9
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|24
|12
|0.9
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|12
|0.9
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|20
|12
|0.8
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|19
|12
|1.4
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|12
|0.8
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|17
|12
|2.2
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|12
|1.1
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|12
|1.3
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|35
|11
|0.4
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|33
|11
|0.4
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|33
|11
|0.4
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|11
|1
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|30
|11
|0.5
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|29
|11
|0.9
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|29
|11
|1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|26
|11
|1.1
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|24
|11
|0.5
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|23
|11
|0.7
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|22
|11
|1.2
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|18
|11
|1.5
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|13
|11
|1.3
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|11
|1.7
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|11
|1.2
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|29
|10
|0.6
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|10
|0.6
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|10
|0.7
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|17
|10
|0.8
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|17
|10
|0.8
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|13
|10
|0.9
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|38
|9
|0.3
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|34
|9
|0.3
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|9
|0.6
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|9
|0.4
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|26
|9
|0.9
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|9
|0.6
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|25
|9
|1
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|23
|9
|1.1
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|23
|9
|1.6
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|21
|9
|0.7
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|20
|9
|0.8
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|9
|1
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|18
|9
|1
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|14
|9
|0.8
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|13
|9
|1.7
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|13
|9
|0.8
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|11
|9
|1
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|10
|9
|1
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|26
|8
|1.8
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|25
|8
|1.2
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|24
|8
|0.4
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|23
|8
|0.7
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|8
|0.4
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|22
|8
|0.5
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|22
|8
|0.4
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|20
|8
|1.3
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|19
|8
|0.7
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|16
|8
|1
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|16
|8
|1.4
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|15
|8
|1.4
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|8
|2
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|12
|8
|1.4
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|8
|5.8
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|8
|1.5
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|25
|7
|0.3
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|24
|7
|0.7
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|21
|7
|0.9
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|16
|7
|0.4
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|15
|7
|1.3
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|14
|7
|0.7
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|12
|7
|1.3
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|7
|1.3
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|12
|7
|1.6
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|7
|1.4
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|37
|6
|0.2
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|31
|6
|0.3
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|30
|6
|0.3
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|21
|6
|0.4
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|21
|6
|0.8
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|20
|6
|0.8
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|6
|0.5
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|19
|6
|1.9
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|18
|6
|0.4
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|6
|1.6
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|6
|0.4
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|6
|0.6
|James McAtee
|Man City
|15
|6
|1.6
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|6
|0.6
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|12
|6
|5.9
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|1.5
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|6
|3.3
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|10
|6
|1.4
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|10
|6
|1.6
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|6
|1.6
|Welington
|Southampton
|10
|6
|1.1
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|9
|6
|1
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|6
|3.1
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|6
|3.8
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|6
|1.2
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|6
|1.6
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|28
|5
|0.3
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|5
|0.9
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|5
|1
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|15
|5
|0.4
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|15
|5
|0.7
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|5
|0.5
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|12
|5
|1.3
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|5
|1.5
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|8
|5
|1.1
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|7
|5
|1.4
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|5
|2.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|5
|1.2
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|5
|1.2
|José Sá
|Wolves
|29
|4
|0.1
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|25
|4
|0.5
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|21
|4
|0.9
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.4
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|18
|4
|0.4
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.5
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|18
|4
|1
|James Bree
|Southampton
|17
|4
|0.3
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|14
|4
|2.9
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|14
|4
|0.3
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|13
|4
|1.4
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|4
|1.6
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|4
|4
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|4
|0.8
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|4
|4
|2.1
|Joel Ward
|Crystal Palace
|2
|4
|5
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|3
|0.5
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|14
|3
|0.9
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|3
|1.5
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|10
|3
|7.5
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|10
|3
|0.7
|Josh King
|Fulham
|8
|3
|2.1
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|8
|3
|1.6
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|8
|3
|1.5
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|7
|3
|0.8
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|7
|3
|1.7
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|6
|3
|2.6
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|3
|0.5
|James Milner
|Brighton
|4
|3
|1.6
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|3
|0.8
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|4
|3
|2
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|3
|2.7
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|37
|2
|0.1
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|32
|2
|0.1
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|31
|2
|0.1
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|28
|2
|0.1
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|16
|2
|1.7
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|16
|2
|0.2
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|14
|2
|0.2
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|0.4
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|11
|2
|0.9
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|2
|0.3
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|10
|2
|0.8
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|2
|0.3
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|8
|2
|0.5
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|2
|1.3
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|8
|2
|0.5
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|8
|2
|0.7
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|2
|1.6
|Solly March
|Brighton
|8
|2
|1.1
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|8
|2
|0.7
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|1.2
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|7
|2
|1.3
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|2
|1
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|2
|0.5
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|2
|0.8
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|5
|2
|0.5
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|5
|2
|1.9
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|4
|2
|0.9
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|2
|1.7
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|2
|3.8
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|2
|1.9
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|2
|2.8
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|2
|7.8
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|38
|1
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|38
|1
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|30
|1
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|26
|1
|0
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|14
|1
|0.3
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|1
|0.1
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|13
|1
|0.4
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|13
|1
|0.1
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|1
|0.9
|Willian
|Fulham
|10
|1
|0.4
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|1
|0.6
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|1
|0.3
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|1
|0.3
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.6
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|0.2
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|1
|0.7
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.7
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|0.5
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|4
|1
|2.1
|Rodri
|Man City
|3
|1
|1.2
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|1
|3.2
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|3
|1
|0.6
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|1
|3.5
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|2
|1
|4.3
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|1
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|38
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|38
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|38
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|37
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|36
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|34
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|28
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|27
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|26
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|24
|0
|0
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|18
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|0
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|12
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|10
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|7
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|7
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|6
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|5
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|5
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|4
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|4
|0
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|4
|0
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|0
|Jake Evans
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|3
|0
|0
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|3
|0
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Joachim Kayi-Sanda
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
Ayew the foul magnet
Leicester's Jordan Ayew has been fouled 11 times in just four games so he's the best man to back to be fouled multiple times as the Foxes visit Bournemouth on the final day.
Ayew's been fouled numbers read 4-2-3-2 in his last four games - and guess which team leads the Premier League in terms of fouls? Yep, it's the Cherries, so the conditions are ideal.
You could actually back Ayew to be fouled 3+ times at the Vitality Stadium.
Premier League fouls drawn: Players to Watch
Sandro Tonali has been winning a few fouls recently to catch the eye of our Betfair stats sheet - with form of 3-2-4-1 in his last four games.
It's Newcastle v Everton on the final day and that's a fixture that looks ideal to attract a few fouls in the midfield area, so back the Italian to hit the deck a couple of times at least.
English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls Won
|Fouls Won/90*
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|38
|108
|3
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|34
|71
|2.6
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|33
|71
|2.5
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|34
|69
|2.8
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|32
|64
|2.2
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|31
|64
|3.2
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|33
|62
|2.3
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|37
|60
|1.7
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|31
|59
|3.2
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|38
|58
|1.6
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|37
|58
|1.9
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|38
|56
|1.9
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|36
|56
|1.7
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|36
|55
|1.7
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|36
|54
|1.6
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|31
|53
|2
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|37
|52
|1.5
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|33
|52
|1.6
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|33
|52
|1.9
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|37
|51
|1.8
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|37
|51
|1.5
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|35
|51
|1.6
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|34
|51
|1.5
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|34
|51
|1.8
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|38
|50
|1.3
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|33
|50
|2.4
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|36
|49
|1.7
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|35
|49
|2.3
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|34
|48
|1.6
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|38
|47
|1.7
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|36
|47
|1.4
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|35
|47
|2.5
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|34
|47
|1.4
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|23
|47
|3.1
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|38
|46
|1.6
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|37
|46
|1.3
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|37
|46
|1.3
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|31
|46
|1.6
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|46
|2.1
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|45
|2.4
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|38
|44
|1.2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|36
|44
|1.4
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|21
|44
|2.3
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|36
|43
|1.8
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|35
|43
|1.5
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|38
|41
|1.5
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|36
|40
|1.2
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|35
|40
|1.4
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|34
|40
|1.3
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|38
|39
|1
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|33
|39
|1.5
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|27
|39
|1.6
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|25
|39
|2
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|38
|38
|1.5
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|36
|38
|1.1
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|32
|38
|1.4
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|25
|38
|1.8
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|37
|37
|1
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|27
|36
|1.5
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|37
|35
|1.1
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|36
|35
|1.6
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|35
|35
|1
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|31
|35
|2.1
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|35
|1.3
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|26
|35
|1.8
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|35
|34
|1
|André
|Wolves
|33
|34
|1.2
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|28
|34
|1.7
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|28
|34
|1.6
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|38
|33
|1.1
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|35
|33
|1.3
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|34
|33
|1.3
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|33
|33
|1.1
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|29
|33
|2
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|29
|33
|1.7
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|36
|32
|1.6
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|35
|32
|0.9
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|33
|32
|1.1
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|24
|32
|2
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|38
|31
|0.9
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|38
|31
|0.8
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|36
|31
|1.2
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|35
|31
|1.4
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|35
|31
|1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|33
|31
|1
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|33
|31
|1.3
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|31
|2.9
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|31
|1.3
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|34
|30
|0.9
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|26
|30
|1.7
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|29
|0.9
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|29
|1.1
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|30
|29
|1.2
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|29
|29
|2.5
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|37
|28
|0.9
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|36
|28
|0.8
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|34
|28
|1.2
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|34
|28
|0.9
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|32
|28
|1.2
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|32
|28
|1.3
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|30
|28
|1.2
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|29
|28
|1.3
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|29
|28
|1.5
|Savinho
|Man City
|29
|28
|1.4
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|26
|28
|1.3
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|25
|28
|2.2
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|12
|28
|3
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|38
|27
|0.8
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|37
|27
|0.7
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|34
|27
|0.8
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|33
|27
|0.9
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|33
|27
|1.1
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|35
|26
|0.7
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|34
|26
|1.2
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|33
|26
|1.1
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|31
|26
|1.1
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|30
|26
|1
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|20
|26
|3.1
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|37
|25
|0.8
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|37
|25
|0.7
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|35
|25
|0.9
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|33
|25
|1.3
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|32
|25
|1.1
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|31
|25
|1
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|20
|25
|3.1
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|36
|24
|0.9
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|36
|24
|0.8
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|36
|24
|0.7
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|34
|24
|0.7
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|33
|24
|1.1
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|35
|23
|0.7
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|32
|23
|1.8
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|31
|23
|2.5
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|31
|23
|1
|Beto
|Everton
|30
|23
|1.4
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|30
|23
|0.9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|30
|23
|1
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|28
|23
|1.3
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|26
|23
|1.3
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|25
|23
|1.2
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|23
|23
|1.1
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|23
|2.7
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|33
|22
|1.1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|32
|22
|1.1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|30
|22
|1
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|25
|22
|1.7
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|25
|22
|1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|35
|21
|0.6
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|34
|21
|1.2
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|33
|21
|0.8
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|28
|21
|1
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|21
|0.9
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|25
|21
|1.1
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|25
|21
|0.9
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|20
|21
|1.4
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|36
|20
|0.6
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|32
|20
|1
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|31
|20
|0.7
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|30
|20
|0.7
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|27
|20
|0.9
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|26
|20
|1.1
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|19
|20
|1.5
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|16
|20
|1.5
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|20
|3.1
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|37
|19
|0.5
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|35
|19
|0.7
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|35
|19
|0.5
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|32
|19
|0.9
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|31
|19
|1.2
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|30
|19
|0.6
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|19
|0.7
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|25
|19
|2.8
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|24
|19
|1.1
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|23
|19
|2.4
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|38
|18
|0.5
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|34
|18
|0.8
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|18
|1
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|30
|18
|0.7
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|30
|18
|0.6
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|29
|18
|1.7
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|28
|18
|1
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|28
|18
|0.7
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|28
|18
|1.2
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|28
|18
|0.9
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|24
|18
|1.4
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|21
|18
|1.2
|Jaden Philogene
|Aston Villa
|21
|18
|2
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|35
|17
|0.5
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|29
|17
|1.6
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|27
|17
|1.3
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|17
|1.2
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|15
|17
|2.2
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|17
|4.2
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|35
|16
|0.5
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|33
|16
|0.7
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|32
|16
|0.6
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|16
|0.6
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|26
|16
|0.9
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|25
|16
|1.4
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|22
|16
|0.8
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|22
|16
|1.4
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|16
|1.2
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|13
|16
|1.6
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|35
|15
|0.6
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|34
|15
|0.7
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|34
|15
|0.5
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|31
|15
|0.5
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|23
|15
|1.7
|James Garner
|Everton
|21
|15
|0.8
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|15
|2.2
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|18
|15
|1.6
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|34
|14
|0.4
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|34
|14
|0.5
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|30
|14
|1.1
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|26
|14
|1.1
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|19
|14
|1.7
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|38
|13
|0.3
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|37
|13
|0.4
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|35
|13
|0.8
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|13
|0.8
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|32
|13
|1.1
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|32
|13
|0.5
|Emerson
|West Ham
|31
|13
|0.6
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|31
|13
|0.8
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|31
|13
|0.4
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|30
|13
|0.5
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|24
|13
|1
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|13
|0.8
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|21
|13
|1.2
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|18
|13
|1.7
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|15
|13
|2.3
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|10
|13
|1.4
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|37
|12
|0.3
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|29
|12
|0.5
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|26
|12
|1.7
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|25
|12
|0.7
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|23
|12
|0.9
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|22
|12
|0.6
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|21
|12
|1.6
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|18
|12
|1.9
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|12
|0.8
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|16
|12
|1.4
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|34
|11
|0.4
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|32
|11
|0.5
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|31
|11
|0.6
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|30
|11
|0.5
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|28
|11
|0.6
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|27
|11
|0.6
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|11
|1.1
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|26
|11
|0.7
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|25
|11
|0.8
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|25
|11
|0.5
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|19
|11
|0.9
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|11
|1.1
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|14
|11
|0.9
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|11
|2.1
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|38
|10
|0.3
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|38
|10
|0.3
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|36
|10
|0.3
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|32
|10
|0.4
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|31
|10
|0.4
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|30
|10
|0.6
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|26
|10
|2.3
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|26
|10
|0.5
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|10
|0.6
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|10
|0.7
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|25
|10
|0.9
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|24
|10
|1.1
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|10
|0.8
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|10
|2
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|10
|1.5
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|10
|0.7
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|15
|10
|1
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|14
|10
|0.8
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|14
|10
|0.8
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|10
|1.8
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|33
|9
|0.3
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|33
|9
|0.3
|José Sá
|Wolves
|29
|9
|0.3
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|29
|9
|0.7
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|26
|9
|0.4
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|26
|9
|0.4
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|23
|9
|1.1
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|22
|9
|0.6
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|21
|9
|1.2
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|19
|9
|0.7
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|17
|9
|1.3
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|9
|2.4
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|13
|9
|0.8
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|33
|8
|0.3
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|27
|8
|0.3
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|20
|8
|0.7
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|19
|8
|2.6
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|8
|0.5
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|17
|8
|0.6
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|17
|8
|1.5
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|8
|2
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|13
|8
|1.2
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|13
|8
|1
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|8
|1.6
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|10
|8
|1.9
|Welington
|Southampton
|10
|8
|1.5
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|38
|7
|0.2
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|36
|7
|0.2
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|36
|7
|0.2
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|24
|7
|0.3
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|22
|7
|0.7
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|7
|0.4
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|20
|7
|2.4
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|17
|7
|0.5
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|16
|7
|0.8
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|7
|0.7
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|12
|7
|1.6
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|10
|7
|1.7
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|7
|1.4
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|7
|2.6
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|37
|6
|0.2
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|31
|6
|0.2
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|27
|6
|0.3
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|25
|6
|0.7
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|25
|6
|0.7
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|24
|6
|0.3
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|24
|6
|0.4
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|24
|6
|0.4
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|23
|6
|0.4
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|19
|6
|0.5
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|18
|6
|0.6
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|18
|6
|0.7
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|6
|0.6
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|13
|6
|2.1
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|13
|6
|0.6
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|6
|6.1
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|7
|6
|1.7
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|4
|6
|2.8
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|37
|5
|0.1
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|33
|5
|0.2
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|32
|5
|0.5
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|31
|5
|0.2
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|29
|5
|0.3
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|28
|5
|0.2
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|26
|5
|0.5
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|5
|0.9
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|24
|5
|0.2
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|20
|5
|0.3
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|5
|0.4
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|5
|0.9
|James Bree
|Southampton
|17
|5
|0.4
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|17
|5
|0.4
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|5
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|5
|0.5
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|14
|5
|1.5
|Nico González
|Man City
|11
|5
|0.6
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|5
|1.5
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|1
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|5
|3.3
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|7
|5
|4.3
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|38
|4
|0.1
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|32
|4
|0.1
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|30
|4
|0.1
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|29
|4
|0.3
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|4
|0.2
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|4
|0.3
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|19
|4
|0.3
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.2
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|4
|0.3
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.2
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|17
|4
|0.3
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|16
|4
|3.4
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|16
|4
|0.6
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|16
|4
|0.3
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|13
|4
|0.3
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|12
|4
|2.6
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|11
|4
|0.5
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|4
|1.1
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|9
|4
|0.7
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|4
|1.2
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|4
|3.2
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|8
|4
|0.9
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|4
|2.1
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|4
|1.1
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|5
|4
|1
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|4
|4
|2.1
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|37
|3
|0.1
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|27
|3
|0.1
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|23
|3
|0.3
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|22
|3
|0.2
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|21
|3
|0.7
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|20
|3
|0.5
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|18
|3
|0.4
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|16
|3
|0.3
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|16
|3
|0.5
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|15
|3
|0.5
|James McAtee
|Man City
|15
|3
|0.8
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|15
|3
|0.4
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|12
|3
|0.5
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|3
|2.2
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|3
|0.3
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|1.8
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|0.5
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|8
|3
|0.8
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|8
|3
|1.6
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|8
|3
|1.1
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|7
|3
|2
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|3
|0.7
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|3
|0.5
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|3
|2.8
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|38
|2
|0.1
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|36
|2
|0.1
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|34
|2
|0.1
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|28
|2
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|26
|2
|0.2
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|24
|2
|0.1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|21
|2
|0.2
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|18
|2
|0.2
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|15
|2
|0.2
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|2
|0.7
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|14
|2
|0.2
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|0.4
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|2
|0.2
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|2
|0.2
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|13
|2
|0.7
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|12
|2
|2
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|0.4
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|12
|2
|0.5
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|0.8
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|11
|2
|0.9
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|1
|Josh King
|Fulham
|8
|2
|1.4
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|8
|2
|0.5
|Solly March
|Brighton
|8
|2
|1.1
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|1.2
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|6
|2
|1.7
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|0.5
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|5
|2
|1.9
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|2
|0.5
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|2
|3.8
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|2
|2.1
|Rodri
|Man City
|3
|2
|2.5
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|1.8
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|3
|2
|13.8
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|1
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|2
|6.9
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|2
|3.9
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|2
|2
|1.1
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|2
|2
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|18
|1
|0.3
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|18
|1
|0.3
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|16
|1
|0.1
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|14
|1
|0.7
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|14
|1
|0.1
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|14
|1
|0.3
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|13
|1
|0.2
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|1
|0.1
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|1
|0.6
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|10
|1
|2.5
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|10
|1
|0.4
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|10
|1
|0.3
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.1
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|7
|1
|0.3
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|7
|1
|0.6
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|0.2
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|0.2
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|1
|0.2
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|1
|0.7
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|5
|1
|0.4
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|5
|1
|1.4
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|4
|1
|0.3
|James Milner
|Brighton
|4
|1
|0.5
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|4
|1
|4.1
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|0.5
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|4
|1
|2.1
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.8
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.6
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.7
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|3
|1
|6.4
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.5
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.4
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.3
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|1
|0.9
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|26
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|26
|0
|0
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|23
|0
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|14
|0
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|10
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|10
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|8
|0
|0
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|8
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|0
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|6
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|4
|0
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|0
|Jake Evans
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Joel Ward
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Joachim Kayi-Sanda
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
Now read the rest of our Premier League match previews & best bets from our experts
