Netherlands v Germany: Back Havertz & Gakpo in 17-2 Bet Builder

Germany & Netherlands both scored five last game

First competitive meeting for five years between European big guns

Back 17/2 9.50 Bet Builder treble for shots on target

Netherlands vs Germany

Tuesday 10 September

19:45 BST kick-off

A first competitive meeting between these two old European powerhouses in five years comes after they both scored five in flying starts to this Nations League campaign.

They both also suffered heart-breaking losses at the Euros with the Dutch losing in the semis to England's last-gasp winner and Germany losing to eventual champions Spain in extra-time of their quarter-final tie.

So they're back in form with plenty of attacking options on both sides, so as they renew rivalries I think shots is the best way to go.

Kai Hevrtz is a man reborn at Arsenal, where his goal threat has gone through the roof when playing down the middle for the Gunners.

His goal in Germany's emphatic success over Hungary was his only shot on target in that game, but he did lead his team with five attempts on goal and hit the woodwork twice.

He's got Virgil van Dijk to go up against but he's faced him before in the Premier League so will hold no fear for him - we'll back Havertz for 2+ shots on target at 2/13.00 in Amsterdam.

He's largely a different player for the Netherlands to Liverpool, with for more attacking license, which he showed when having five attempts against Bosnia.

Only one hit the target in his last game but if the same volume continues that it's easy to back Gakpo at 4/71.57 to have just 1+ shot on target against Germany.

Gakpo's had six shots on target in his last four Dutch internationals and just loves having a shot at goal.

There are loads of options in the two squads to complete our treble, but the best priced could be Xavi Simmons, who is 1/12.00 for just 1+ shot on target.

Simmons tops the squad with seven attempts on goal against Kazakhstan, with two of them hitting the target showing that he just needs to brush up a bit on his consistency.

He's been very productive of late to say the least, hitting the target four times so we'll bank on Simmons managing to test the keeper once again.