Tuesday's Nations League Tipsheet: Nine bets include boosting England up to 11/8

Latvia v Faroe Islands (Tuesday, 17:00)
Latvia got off to a poor start in Group C4, as they were beaten 4-1 by Armenia in the opening game, while Faroes drew 1-1 with North Macedonia.
These sides met as recently as June, with Latvia winning 1-0 at home in a friendly. Combine Latvia double chance with under 2.5 goals at 8/111.73.
England v Finland (Tuesday, 19:45)
England got off to a promising start under their new manager Lee Carsley, beating Republic of Ireland 2-0 in their first game in Group B2.
Finland travel to Wembley having just lost 3-0 away in Greece. You can back England to win by at least the same margin, by betting on them with -2.5 goals on the handicap at 11/82.38.
Netherlands v Germany (Tuesday, 19:45)
The biggest game of Tuesday night comes from Group A3. Both teams have got off to flying starts, with Netherlands beating Bosnia 5-2 and Germany winning 5-0 against Hungary.
On the evidence of Euro 2024, the Germans should have the edge here. Combine Germany double chance, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 15/82.88.
Albania v Georgia (Tuesday, 19:45)
Georgia are top of Group B1, having continued their fine form with a 4-1 win against Czech Republic.
Albania also got off to a great start, as they won 2-1 in an away game against Ukraine. This is a tough one to call and the safe bet is to back both teams to score at 8/111.73, which has landed in five of Georgia's last six games.
Republic of Ireland v Greece (Tuesday, 19:45)
Republic of Ireland need to get some points on the board in Group B2, but Greece look likely to be tough opponents.
Only Germany have beaten the Greeks over the last seven games (W4 D2) and they defeated Republic of Ireland home and away in the qualifiers for Euro 2024. Back Greece to win at 31/202.55.
Hungary v Bosnia (Tuesday, 19:45)
After losing their opening games in Group A3 by heavy margins, these teams both need to bounce back.
Hungary look best equipped to do that, as they are unbeaten in ten home games (W9 D1). They've kept clean sheets in six of those games and you can back them to win to nil at 9/52.80.
Andorra v Malta (Tuesday, 19:45)
Malta got off to a poor start in Group D2, with a 2-0 defeat away in Moldova. This is Andorra's first game and they enter in poor form, having not won in 17 matches (D4 L13).
Malta at least beat Luxembourg and Gibraltar last year, while they have drawn with Slovenia and Belarus in 2024. Back Malta in the draw no bet market at 3/41.75.
Czech Republic v Ukraine (Tuesday, 19:45)
This has become a crucial game in Group B1, after these sides suffered defeats in their opening games.
A combination of both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has landed in seven of the Czech's last eight games and can be backed at 1/12.00.
North Macedonia v Armenia (Tuesday, 19:45)
Armenia are top of Group C4, after heavily beating Latvia in their opening game.
North Macedonia claimed an away draw at the Faroe Islands and are strong at home. They are unbeaten in three home games (W1 D2), which includes draws with Italy and England. Back a Macedonian win at 19/201.95.
