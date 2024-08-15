Bet of the Day

Thursday Football Tips: Back Welington to put the boot in at 9/2

Sao Paulo coach Luis Zubeldia watching his Brazilian side in action
Sao Paulo coach Luis Zubeldia would probably take a draw in their match against Nacional

Paul Higham has a 9/25.50 Bet Builder treble in play on Thursday for the Copa Libertadores incluing Sao Paulo's Welington to get stuck into the opposition...

Watch Football...Only Bettor Start of Season Special

Nacional vs Sao Paulo
Copa Libertadores last 16 (first leg)
Thursday 15 August, 23:00 BST Kick-off

More Copa Libertadores knockout action on Thursday as Uruguayan side Nacional host Brazilians Sao Paulo in Montevideo in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Both sides are in decent form with just one defeat in eight, but Sao Paulo's recent away results are a big enough worry to suggest they'd be happy to come away with a draw for the second leg back in Brazil.

This could go either way so we're ducking the result and backing a player-based Bet Builder...

Leg 1: Antonio Galeano 1+ shot on target

Nacional's Antonio Galeano has had the most shots and joint-most shots on target in the Copa Libertadores for his side this season, so he should be involved again here.

He's 4/71.57 for just the one shot on target for the hosts here, who should be the aggressors against a Sao Paulo side likely happy with a draw.

Leg 2: Luciano 1+ shot on target

The visitors should still have some joy going forward and their stat leader so far is midfielder and top scorer Luciano - who has nine goals to his name from a whopping 54 shots.

The volume of goal attempts is promising, as is the 24 shots on target he's managed so far - including six in the Copa Libertadores.

Back Luciano for 1+ shot on target in Montevideo at 8/131.61.

Leg 3: Welington 2+ fouls

And finally, we always like an away player for a couple of fouls in these big South American games, so Sao Paulo's Welington at 6/52.20 for 2+ fouls is the pick.

He's had 2+ fouls in five of his 10 away games this season, and the bet has also landed in three of his four Copa Libertadores matches.

So with the knowledge Welington, erm, likes to put the boot in, we'll let him complete our treble.

Recommended Bet

Back Galeano & Luciano 1+ shot on target, Welington 2+ fouls @

SBK9/2

Bruno Fernandes SuperBoost!

Betfair are kicking off the new season with a SuperBoost at Old Trafford, with the hope that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will be fouled 1 or more times.

Fernandes, who has just signed a new deal at the club, won 1 or more fouls in eight of his last 10 Premier League games for Manchester United at the back end of last season - winning 14 in total.

Fulham will know he is the main attacking threat and will have to stay tight to stop him pulling the strings.

Indeed, since his Manchester United debut in 2020, Bruno has been fouled more times than any other player a the club (180). Let's hope he can win one more, with the SuperBoosted price of 1/12.00 (up from 4/91.44)!

Recommended Bet

Back Bruno Fernandes to be fouled 1 or more times (won 14 fouls in final 10 PL games)

SBK1/1

Now read Alan Shearer's Premier League preview & predictions

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L 24/25

Staked: 28pts
Returned: 26.23pts
P/L: -1.77pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Chelsea v Man City: Back Maresca's Blues in 17/1 Bet Builder say Opta

  • Opta
New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca
English Premier League

West Ham v Aston Villa: Stalemate stands-out at London Stadium

  • Mark O'Haire
Julen Lopetegui - West Ham
English Premier League

Premier League Bet Builder Tips: Two to back at 6/4 and 16/1 on Sunday

  • Max Liu
New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Chelsea v Man City: Back Maresca's Blues in 17/1 Bet Builder say Opta

  2. Football Betting Tips

    West Ham v Aston Villa: Stalemate stands-out at London Stadium

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Brentford v Crystal Palace: Expect goals and back 9/2 shot

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League MD1: Jimmy The Punts Sunday best bets featuring a 33/1 punt

  5. Football Betting Tips

    EFL Championship Tips: The Best Bets for MD2 including a 4/1 anytime goalscorer

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Matchday One Tips

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Start Of Season Special with Alan Shearer

  • Editor