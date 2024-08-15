Thursday Football Tips: Back Welington to put the boot in at 9/2
Paul Higham has a 9/25.50 Bet Builder treble in play on Thursday for the Copa Libertadores incluing Sao Paulo's Welington to get stuck into the opposition...
-
Back 9/25.50 Bet Builder treble in Uruguay
-
-
Nacional vs Sao Paulo
Copa Libertadores last 16 (first leg)
Thursday 15 August, 23:00 BST Kick-off
More Copa Libertadores knockout action on Thursday as Uruguayan side Nacional host Brazilians Sao Paulo in Montevideo in the first leg of their last-16 tie.
Both sides are in decent form with just one defeat in eight, but Sao Paulo's recent away results are a big enough worry to suggest they'd be happy to come away with a draw for the second leg back in Brazil.
This could go either way so we're ducking the result and backing a player-based Bet Builder...
Leg 1: Antonio Galeano 1+ shot on target
Nacional's Antonio Galeano has had the most shots and joint-most shots on target in the Copa Libertadores for his side this season, so he should be involved again here.
He's 4/71.57 for just the one shot on target for the hosts here, who should be the aggressors against a Sao Paulo side likely happy with a draw.
Leg 2: Luciano 1+ shot on target
The visitors should still have some joy going forward and their stat leader so far is midfielder and top scorer Luciano - who has nine goals to his name from a whopping 54 shots.
The volume of goal attempts is promising, as is the 24 shots on target he's managed so far - including six in the Copa Libertadores.
Back Luciano for 1+ shot on target in Montevideo at 8/131.61.
Leg 3: Welington 2+ fouls
And finally, we always like an away player for a couple of fouls in these big South American games, so Sao Paulo's Welington at 6/52.20 for 2+ fouls is the pick.
He's had 2+ fouls in five of his 10 away games this season, and the bet has also landed in three of his four Copa Libertadores matches.
So with the knowledge Welington, erm, likes to put the boot in, we'll let him complete our treble.
Recommended bets
