Tuesday Football Tips: Back Red Star duo in 3/1 Monaco double

Red Star have lost last 11 European away games

Monaco will dominate possession so back fouls for visitors

Back 3/1 4.00 Bet Builder on Red Star duo's fouls

Monaco v Red Star

Tuesday 22 October, 19:45 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 4 & Discovery+

We grabbed a nice 11/26.50 winner to start the week, and now it's on to the Champions League for a couple of games, starting with Monaco hosting Red Star Belgrade.

There's stark contrast between big 3/101.30 favourites Monaco, who are unbeaten this season, and Red Star - who lead the Serbian league but have lost their last 11 away games in the competition, conceding 3.36 goals per game.

They've also lost their last five against French opposition, but should have chances as Monaco are currently on 22-game run in the Champions League without a clean sheet.

Red Star don't usually have much joy on their travels in Europe, and they'll be up against it facing unbeaten French Ligue 1 joint-leaders Monaco.

That should mean plenty of fouls from the Serbians for us to look at - and top of the charts is Nigerian Peter Olayinka who has committed two fouls in three of four Champions League games so far this season.

So we'll back Olayinka for 2+ fouls here at 6/42.50 playing against top quality opposition.

Olayinka's Red Star team-mate Silas Katompa has played in two Champions League games this season and also recorded two fouls in each of those.

The versatile DR Congo international can play in a number of positions but wherever he lines up he'll be doing a fair bit of chasing the ball against a clearly superior Monaco side.

So we'll add the 8/111.73 on Katompa to also have 2+ fouls on Tuesday.