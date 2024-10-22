Tuesday Champions League Tips: Back two-time 13/5 Juventus bet

Stuttgart have only failed to score in one game this season

PSG can edge entertaining encounter

Back a first UCL win for Girona

Sporting Lisbon will continue unbeaten streak

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Arsenal v Shakhtar Superboost

Back Arsenal striker Kai Havertz to have at least one shot on target and to be fouled at leasat once against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night, was 4/71.57, now super-boosted to 1/12.00.

Havertz is averaging 1.25 shots on target this season, and he's been fouled an average of once every game played. To take advantage of the superboost simply click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Kai Havertz 1+ Shot on Target & to be Fouled 1+ times SBK 1/1

Juventus will be hoping to continue their bright start in the Champions League when they host Stuttgart.

The Old Lady have claimed maximum points from their two games. At the weekend they scored a late goal to beat Lazio 1-0, which means that Thiago Motta's team have only conceded one goal in eight Serie A games. That is in contrast to their Champions League victories, with both PSV and RB Leipzig scoring in defeat against Juve.

Stuttgart were thrashed 4-0 by Bayern Munich on Saturday, which was the first time this season that they failed to score and ended a run of nine consecutive games in which they both scored and conceded. This included a 3-1 away loss at Real Madrid in this competition and you can back a Juventus win and both teams to score at 13/53.60.

Recommended Bet Back Juventus to beat Stuttgart and both teams to score SBK 13/5

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to ignite their Champions League campaign when PSV Eindhoven travel to Paris.

The Ligue 1 title holders claimed a narrow 1-0 win at home to Girona in their opening match, before losing 2-0 at Arsenal. Over the weekend they won 4-2 at home to Strasbourg. PSG have won all five of the games that they have hosted this season, with four of them seeing at least four goals scored.

PSV have yet to win in the Champions League, losing 3-1 at Juventus and then drawing 1-1 at home with Sporting. Yet they should not be underestimated, having won all nine of their games in the Eredivisie. This should be an entertaining game and you can combine a PSG win, both teams to score and over 3.5 goals at 12/53.40.

Recommended Bet Back PSG to beat PSV, both teams to score and over 3.5 goals SBK 12/5

Both Girona and Slovan Bratislava have yet to claim a Champions League point this season.

They are two of the eight teams who have lost both of their two games. Girona have been unlucky in that regard, conceding late winners against PSG and in their 3-2 home defeat to Feyenoord. They have struggled to repeat their domestic form from last season, winning only three of their 10 LaLiga games (D3 L4), leaving them in 13th place in the table.

Slovan Bratislava have suffered two heavy defeats, losing 5-1 at Celtic and then 4-0 at home to Manchester City. This is a great chance for Girona to claim their first three points and you can combine the hosts to be winning at half-time with over 2.5 goals at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back Girona HT against Slovan Bratislava and over 2.5 goals SBK 5/6

Sturm Graz are another side who have still not won in the Champions League this season and on Tuesday night they face a tough test against Sporting Lisbon.

In fact, there's a strong argument that Sporting are the toughest opponents that Sturm Graz have faced so far. The Austrians lost 2-1 to Brest in their opening match, before being defeated 1-0 at home to Club Brugge.

It has been a confident start from Sporting Lisbon, who followed a 2-0 home win against Lille with a useful point away at PSV. Ruben Amorim's team have won all eight of their games in the Primeira Liga and are 7/52.40 to win to nil.