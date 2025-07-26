Saturday Football Tips: Strict ref can help 10/1 Bet Builder land

Ref is league leader for cards and fouls

Vitoria 1st for cards & 3rd for fouls committed

Back ill discipline in Bet Builder at around 10/1 11.00

Mirassol v Vitoria

Saturday 26 July, 22:30

There are lots of familiar clubs in action on Saturday but betting on friendlies will never be for me.

I want something at stake and players taking things 100% seriously so it's off to Brazil we go.

What attracts me to this game is the referee, Bruno Arleu de Araujo.

He's the best in Brazil's top flight for both cards and fouls - and by some distance.

Arleu de Araujo is averaging a whopping 7.86 yellows per game so far this season (seven matches) and 31 fouls per match too.

In Vitoria, we also have the highest-fouling team and the third-best in the Brasileiro for cards.

I'll kick off our Bet Builder by backing each team to receive 2+ cards.

In Vitoria's case, that's occurred in nine of their last 10 games, while the bet has landed in 16 of Mirassol's last 17. It looks a solid base.

Next, I'll turn to the foul markets and while trying to negotiate the team news is always tricky given South America's packed schedule, I'm going to put up four players expected to start - you may want to wait for the line-ups or pick and choose accordingly.

With Vitoria's fouls numbers being so high, I'm happy to back centre-back Ze Marcos to commit 1+ foul, something he's managed in eight of his last 10 games.

He can also operate at wing-back and a move there could increase his chances of fouls, particularly given Mirassol's full-backs draw plenty of them.

I'll also back left-back Maykon Jesus for 2+ fouls. He's landed that in three of his last four and could well be facing the oft-fouled Lucas Ramon down that side - he's been fouled in his last seven.

In midfield, Gabriel Baralhas gets the nod for 2+ fouls. That's landed in 'only' four of his last seven but the referee appointment gives me enough encouragement to include the 26-year-old.

To complete the Bet Builder, I'm also going to put down Mirassol's Reinaldo to draw 1+ foul.

Likely to start at left-back, the veteran been fouled in each of his last six games and also eight of his last 11 so a price of 4/71.57 looks decent.

A total of six legs create a bet which pays just shy of 10/111.00. If the ref keeps his form, I think it stands a good chance.