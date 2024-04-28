Sunday Football Tips: Get 13/2 on Marseille Bet Builder

Marseille v Lens

Sunday 28 April, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1

Marseille may be in the Europa League semis but they're on a rotten run in Ligue 1 of five games without a win following a pair of 2-2 draws.

Lens have beaten l'OM in their last three meetings and are five points above them in sixth, but Marseille have at least been strong at home - only losing once at the Stade Velodrome all season to PSG.

And Franck Haise's Lens have been struggling themselves of late with a 1-0 defeat of bottom side Clermont last week their first win in six.

They've also struggled for goals but have been tight at the back on the road - so this could be a tight one.

Marseille have been involved in a couple of goalfests of late, but Lens can provide the antidote to that as they'll arrive looking to keep things as tight as possible.

And they're capable as only PSG and Nice have conceded fewer away goals than Lens this season with 16.

Going forward Lens have scored exactly one goal in their last six, so with that combination we'll take the 20/231.87 on under 2.5 goals here.

Facundo Medina has given away 50 fouls this season so in what should be a tough scrap away from home he's definitely a man to watch.

We'll back him at a reasonable 7/42.75 for 2+ fouls at the Stade Velodrome after giving away a foul in his last 12 games.

Five of those have been multiple foul outings, including his last game, so he looks the best bet for us here.

There's bound to be a few home fouls as well we can cash in on, and for thatwe'll take Jordan Veretout at a nice 4/91.44 for 1 foul.

The French midfielder has given away at least one foul in seven of his last eight games, so is not one to shy away from contact.

And in a game that should be hard work he's a prime candidate for a foul on the Marseille side.