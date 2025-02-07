Friday Football Tips: Back Bet Builder double at 9/1

Foxes' bad boy Soumare too big for 2+ fouls at 15/8 2.88

Justin has had 2+ shots in 5 of his last 8 games

Back Bet Builder double at around 9/1 10.00



Manchester United v Leicester

Friday February 7

Live on ITV1

Wednesday's column rather summed up my season.

Having made what I felt was a decent case for Raphinha - one Europe's most in-form players - to score twice, I duly saw Barcelona bag five without the Brazilian getting any of them.

I mean, what were the odds on that?

As ever, there's no choice but to plough on and I'll keep trying what I feel are value plays, regardless of previous results.

I did start off thinking that two players I've backed personally for shots of late could be of interest, namely Diogo Dalot and Kobbie Mainoo.

Dalot has increased his shot output since Ruben Amorim's arrival as he's largely played as a wing-back, while Mainoo has been moved into the forward line in the past couple of games.

However, there's no way I'm getting involved in backing either for a shot at 1/61.17 given United's problems at the moment.

Two other bets do catch the eye in the player-props markets and I'm going to combine them for a 9/110.00 Bet Builder.

First up, let's back Boubakary Soumare to commit 2+ fouls.

The Leicester midfielder is one of the Premier League's most-booked players this season but with card counts lower, on average, in the FA Cup and referee Michael Salisbury the most lenient of the top-flight officials, I prefer to back him in the fouls market here (Salisbury is pretty much bang on the average on this metric).

Soumare has committed at least two fouls in five of his last nine games and also managed it when these two sides faced off in the Carabao Cup back in October.

Throw in the fact that he's set to be up against the oft-fouled Bruno Fernandes in his area of the field and odds of 15/82.88 make appeal.

Secondly, James Justin also looks big at 13/53.60 for 2+ shots.

As already suggested, a lot of United players look too short in this market, presumably because of their price of 2/71.29 to win the match. This seems a good time to mention the fact that they've lost six of their last eight at Old Trafford.

OK, Leicester were themselves abject at Everton last week but you expect some sort of response here and this United side isn't one they should fear.

The Foxes had 16 shots in that aforementioned Carabao Cup tie and while Justin didn't get any that day under Steve Cooper, he's increased his shot output since Ruud van Nistelrooy's appointment and has now hit 2+ shots in five of his last eight, including games at Liverpool and Spurs, as well as at home to Manchester City.

Again, the price is too big - consider the singles as well as the 9/110.00 double.