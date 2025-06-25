Wednesday Football Tips: Back Bet Builder at 17/2 at Club World Cup

Both teams have been shooting for fun

Star Flu man Arias should draw fouls

Back four-legged Bet Builder at 17/2 9.50

Mamelodi Sundowns v Fluminense

Wednesday 25 June, 20:00

Live on DAZN

The shot stats surrounding these two sides at the Club World Cup stand out.

They've managed a combined 69 in four games so far, Fluminense leading the way with 39 of them.

However, their South African opponents have surprised many with their attacking approach and there is possible value surrounding their players, given they need win to win here. That's working on the assumption that Dortmund beat already-eliminated Ulsan in the other Group F game.

With this in mind, I'm happy to make Lucas Ribeiro the foundation of our Bet Builder by backing him for 2+ shots.

The Sundowns forward has had four and two shots in his games in this competition so far and those figures mean he's now landed the 2+ shots bet in his last 19 appearances.

He's also a Brazilian so I'd very much expect him to be out to make an impression against his compatriots with an all-action display.

I'm also keen to back midfielder Teboho Mokoena for 2+ shots given the need for victory.

Mokoena has managed tallies of three and four so far at the Club World Cup and is someone prepared to let fly from distance. He's also on free kicks around the box.

A price of 5/61.84 gives us some value.

Turning our attention to Fluminense, who need a draw to book their plce in the next round, Jhon Arias has lived up to his reputation as the Brazilians' dangerman.

He's another to have been in among the shots so far, having seven across the two games so far, landing the 3+ shots bet in each match.

He should get more chances here given how open the Sundowns have been at the back and I'm happy to put him down for 3+ shots.

Arias' creative skills have also been drawing fouls - five so far - and he should trouble Mamelodi down the right.

He's now drawn 2+ fouls in nine of his last 10 appearances and adding that leg creates a four-legged Bet Builder which pays around 17/29.50.