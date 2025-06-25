Club World Cup Day 11 Tipsheet: Both teams to net as Dortmund look to progress

Blues must be more clinical

Dortmund back to entertaining ways

Arias to down Sundowns

02:00 BST Wednesday

Though a draw will see them through, Chelsea's defeat to Flamengo on Friday essentially means they are already in knock-out mode. Thankfully for Enzo Maresca's men, despite all the causes for concern we witnessed in Philadelphia, they have more than enough to see off Tunis.

There is a caveat, in that the Blues must show a clinical edge that has so far largely deserted them. Well-drilled at the back and bolstered by their impressive captain Yassine Meriah, the Tunisians have limited their opposition to a shot on target every 30 minutes to date.

Some discipline wouldn't go amiss either for the 1/41.25 heavy favourites who picked up the most cautions in the Premier League last term. Nicolas Jackson's red vs Flamengo means they must go with Liam Delap who is still finding his feet.

No matter because they have Pedro Neto in goal-scoring form as well as racking up a healthy five shots across his two appearances.

As for the Blood and Gold, the suspended Youcef Belaili is a huge loss but look out for Yan Sasse, their other main source for creativity. The Brazilian took on three shots off the sub's bench vs Los Angeles FC and is expected to start here.

Recommended Bet Back Neto to have 3 or more shots and Sasse to have 2 or more shots SBK 7/2

02:00 Wednesday

The Brazilian giants have already secured top spot so key men will very likely be rested. To that end, Everton could come in for Luiz Araujo and it's worth noting that the winger is price boosted to 5/23.50 to convert in Orlando. Bruno Henrique meanwhile is in line for his first start of the tournament and he is 5/16.00 in the first goal-scorer market. The veteran striker broke the deadlock in exactly half the games in which he scored in 2025.

Even with a rejigged XI, the Scarlet and Black are strongly fancied to prevail here, especially with their MLS opponents being so accommodating at the back.

Though their results have mainly been positive domestically, Steve Cherundolo's side have only kept two clean sheets in 14 in the league. In the Club World Cup they have conceded three big chances per 90.

Back the 4/61.67 match favourites to accrue a decent number of corners too. They won eight versus Chelsea and have averaged 5.3 per 90 across their last 10 outings.

Recommended Bet Back Flamengo over 1.5 goals and over 4.5 corners SBK 7/4

20:00 Wednesday

Dortmund's goalless opener against Fluminense was very much an outlier to what has otherwise been a goal-laden 2025.

Going into the tournament, Niko Kovac's men had won W14, D4 and L9 this year, scoring every 45 minutes and conceding every 64 minutes. All told, that equated to 3.6 goals per 90 with multi-goal thrillers commonplace.

Then along came the Brazilians to restrict Der BVB to just seven attempts, six of which were from distance.

Thankfully this proved to be an aberration with the Germans returning to their usual entertaining ways against the Sundowns on Saturday. Inside an hour they rattled into a 4-1 lead only for a defence hardly known for keeping clean sheets away from Signal Iduna Park to come undone late-on.

Come the final whistle Dortmund were hanging on.

That engrossing seven-goal affair also saw Serhou Guirassy return to the norm, after taking 90 minutes off from scoring or assisting in the opening contest. Going into the competition, the forward boasted 10 goal involvements in six.



Der BVB should secure the win they need in Cincinnati but going off their track record - plus Ulsan scoring and conceding in seven of their last eight in the K-League - it all points to both teams converting along the way.

Recommended Bet Back Guirassy to score or assist and BTTS SBK 13/8

20:00 Wednesday

A team nicknamed the 'Brazilians' here encounter the real deal as the South Africans meet the South Americans at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.



The first point of interest is the volume of shots we can expect, from sides that have taken on a whopping 69 collectively to date. 26 or more match shots at 5/61.84 seems like a sound bet, especially with the Sundowns needing to go for the win, while Fluminense easily have the quality to capitalise on some serious deficiencies at the back.

The space afforded by the 31/104.10 outsiders v Dortmund at the weekend astounded.

This brings us to Jhon Arias, one of the stand-out performers in the US so far. Happy to switch flanks but doing the majority of his damage down the right, the Colombian winger racked up six key passes against Ulsan and took on four shots, adding to the three he executed v Dortmund.

What really grabs the attention however is his sustained ability to draw fouls, doing so on five occasions to date.



On Wednesday, Arias directly comes up against Divine Lunga who is in for a very long shift.

Recommended Bet Back Arias to draw 2 or more fouls and Lunga to commit 1 or more fouls SBK 5/4

Now read the latest Premier League transfer odds and news here