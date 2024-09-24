Wednesday Football Tips: Liverpool duo worth backing in 11/2 Bet Builder

Arne Slot to make changes with Nunez & Chiesa set to start

West Ham keen for a result after recent poor run

Back 11/2 6.50 Bet Builder on Liverpool duo

Liverpool v West Ham

Wednesday 24 September, 20:00 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports Football

This Carabao Cup tie is probably not what either side want or need right now, but although we'll see changes there should still be two pretty strong sides put out at Anfield.

Arne Slot will likely make more changes but will be keen to maitain momentum from wins over AC Milan and Bournemouth, while Julen Lopetegui needs a result much more after some ropey results of late.

Slot's indicated two forwards who should start, and they're certainly worth backing...

While praising Nunez's display on Saturday, Slot added he hoped he could do the same on Wednesday, so it seems like the Uruguayan will start again as he looks to prove himself to the new manager.

And Nunez starting usually means he shows up big on the stats sheet - with a goal, three shots, two on target and two fouls in 71 minutes against Bournemouth pretty much par for the course on last year's stats.

Nunez is 4/51.80 for 2+ shots on target - which he managed 19 times last season, while he gave away a foul in 28 games during the last campaign. He's 6/42.50 to do both here.

Slot also indicated that summer signing Federico Chiesa could start at Anfield on Wednesday and like Nunez is the all-action type of forward just as likely to get stuck in with some fouls as he is to hit the target.

The direct Italian looked lively in a 20-minute cameo against Bournemouth - which was still enough time to have two shots, one on target and also be both fouled and give away a foul.

Chiesa is just 2/91.22 for 1+ shot on target but a nice price at 1/12.00 for 1+ foul which if he starts should really be a given. The double on this is around 6/42.50.