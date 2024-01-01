</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/624a78413f4f52d229af77249def44881749cfc5.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Arrows.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/CloughYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 Liverpool v Newcastle: Gordon's in the book
Andy Schooler
01 January 2024
1:30 min read "datePublished": "2024-01-01T08:42:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-01T09:09:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Our football props column aims to kick off 2024 with an 8/1 winner in Liverpool v Newcastle on New Year's Day. Ex-Everton star carded 7 times in 17 PL starts Endo fouled 2+ times in 5 of his last 7 games Back Anfield Bet Builder at north of 8/1 Read about Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer here Liverpool v NewcastleMonday 1 January, 20:00Live on Sky Sports Premier League &amp; Main Event As we enter 2024, this football props column continues to generate a decent, long-term profit. The short-term aim is to deliver a winner on the first day of the new year though and in an attempt to do that, attention turns to Anfield where two value bets standout. Each is worthy of consideration as a single (note: my last week on duty saw loads of individual legs win but not a lot overall) but this column is about Bet Builders so I'm ready to put the two picks together to form a near [8/1] shot. Leg 1: Anthony Gordon to be shown a card First up, [3/1] about Anthony Gordon receiving a card from referee Anthony Taylor looks a bit on the large side. As a former Everton player, Gordon will be targeted by the home fans from the first whistle and he's not been the best at keeping a lid on his frustration. The England under-21 star has been booked in seven of his 17 Premier League starts so far this season and several of those have been for petulant reactions - either in fouls or towards in the referee. He was carded on his only previous Anfield appearance and with Taylor a decent appointment for cards - he's averaging 4.86 yellows per game - I'm fairly sure another shouldn't be regarded as a one-in-four chance. Leg 2: Wataru Endo to be fouled 2+ times The other bet comes in the new 'player fouled' market with Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo the man singled out. Having started regularly in recent weeks, he's been fouled at least twice in five of his last seven games yet it's an [11/8] shot that is happens again. As Newcastle's form has dipped, their foul count has risen - four of the last six games have seen them hit double figures - while they produced 16 in the reverse fixture back in August. Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton both have good numbers when it comes to fouls and both will be operating in similar areas to the Japanese. In short, this looks a decent price play and, combined with the Gordon card bet, produces a Bet Builder which pays north of [8/1]. Let's hope we begin a new year in style! Back Gordon to be shown a card &amp; Endo to be fouled 2+ times @ around [8/1] Bet now Liverpool v Newcastle: Read Tom Victor's in-depth preview! Liverpool's Japan international midfielder Wataru Endo
Wataru Endo: On the receiving end of plenty of fouls in recent weeks class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Ex-Everton star carded 7 times in 17 PL starts</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Endo fouled 2+ times in 5 of his last 7 games</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Back Anfield Bet Builder at north of 8/1</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/betfairs-90-minute-payout-which-sides-have-we-paid-out-on-this-season-180923-1171.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Read about Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer here</a></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-newcastle/32895162" title="Props" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Liverpool v Newcastle</strong></a><br><strong>Monday 1 January, 20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event</strong></p><p>As we enter 2024, this football props column continues to generate a decent, long-term profit.</p><p>The short-term aim is to deliver a winner on the first day of the new year though and in an attempt to do that, attention turns to Anfield where two value bets standout.</p><p>Each is worthy of consideration as a single (note: my last week on duty saw loads of individual legs win but not a lot overall) but this column is about Bet Builders so I'm ready to put the two picks together to form a near <b class="inline_odds" title="9.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.00</span></b> shot.</p><h2><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D27114214,15944127%26bsmId%3D924.388516254,924.388516443" title="Props" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Leg 1: Anthony Gordon to be shown a card</a></h2><p></p><p>First up, <b class="inline_odds" title="4.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.00</span></b> about Anthony Gordon receiving a card from referee Anthony Taylor looks a bit on the large side.</p><p>As a former Everton player, Gordon will be targeted by the home fans from the first whistle and he's not been the best at keeping a lid on his frustration.</p><p>The England under-21 star has been booked in seven of his 17 Premier League starts so far this season and several of those have been for petulant reactions - either in fouls or towards in the referee.</p><p>He was carded on his only previous Anfield appearance and with Taylor a decent appointment for cards - he's averaging 4.86 yellows per game - I'm fairly sure another shouldn't be regarded as a one-in-four chance.</p><h2><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D27114214,15944127%26bsmId%3D924.388516254,924.388516443" title="Props" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Leg 2: Wataru Endo to be fouled 2+ times</a></h2><p></p><p>The other bet comes in the new 'player fouled' market with Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo the man singled out.</p><p>Having started regularly in recent weeks, he's been fouled at least twice in five of his last seven games yet it's an <b class="inline_odds" title="2.38"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.38</span></b> shot that is happens again.</p><p>As Newcastle's form has dipped, their foul count has risen - four of the last six games have seen them hit double figures - while they produced 16 in the reverse fixture back in August.</p><p>Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton both have good numbers when it comes to fouls and both will be operating in similar areas to the Japanese.</p><p>In short, this looks a decent price play and, combined with the Gordon card bet, produces a Bet Builder which pays north of <b class="inline_odds" title="9.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.00</span></b>.</p><p>Let's hope we begin a new year in style!</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Gordon to be shown a card & Endo to be fouled 2+ times @ around <b class="inline_odds" title="9.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D27114214,15944127%26bsmId%3D924.388516254,924.388516443" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-newcastle-premier-league-predictions-how-to-back-a-bet-builder-at-11-4-on-betfair-on-monday-291223-1015.html" title="Props to LIVNEW">Liverpool v Newcastle: Read Tom Victor's in-depth preview!</a></h3><hr><p></p></p> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D27114214,15944127%26bsmId%3D924.388516254,924.388516443" title="Props" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Anthony Gordon to be shown a card & Wataru Endo to be fouled 2+ times in Liverpool v Newcastle @ around <b class="inline_odds" title="9.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.00</span></b></a></strong> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Column P/L 2023/24</h2> <p>Staked: 137pts <br>Returned: 151.7pts <br>P/L: +14.7pts <p>2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. 