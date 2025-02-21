Leicester v Brentford: Shoot your shot with Bees Bet Builder
Our football props column is backing Brentford's hot-shot duo Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo for shots in Friday night's Premier League game at Leicester...
-
Wissa & Mbeumo posting impressive shot numbers of late
-
Leicester in top three for shots conceded in Premier League
-
Add Soumare fouls leg to create 9/110.00 Bet Builder
-
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Leicester v Brentford
Friday 21 February, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event
With these two both in the top three in terms of shots conceded in this season's Premier League, I was immediately drawn to the shot markets.
With Leicester having struggled in attacking terms - they've netted just four goals in their least 10 league games - preference is on the Brentford side of things.
The Bees struggled away in the first half of the season but they head into this game against relegation strugglers having won three in a row on the road.
Legs 1 & 2: Yoane Wissa & Bryan Mbeumo 3+ shots each
Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo have been big reasons for that run - the former was a constant threat at West Ham last week - and both men have been firing off shots aplenty in recent games.
Wissa has landed the 3+ shots bet in five of his last six starts, while Mbeumo has managed it in all six.
English Premier League - Top 20 Shots
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots
|Shots/90*
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|38
|130
|3.5
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|37
|126
|3.5
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|37
|125
|3.5
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|33
|110
|3.8
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|31
|109
|3.6
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|34
|102
|3.5
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|34
|99
|3.2
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|38
|96
|3.4
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|36
|96
|2.9
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|35
|90
|2.8
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|34
|87
|2.6
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|38
|85
|2.2
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|38
|84
|2.9
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|36
|84
|3.4
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|32
|80
|3.5
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|30
|76
|3.1
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|32
|75
|2.6
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|31
|73
|2.8
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|38
|72
|2.5
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|36
|71
|2.7
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|37
|70
|2.4
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|38
|68
|2
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|37
|68
|2.3
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|36
|68
|2.1
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|36
|67
|2.4
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|25
|67
|3.5
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|34
|63
|2.4
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|33
|63
|3.2
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|32
|62
|2.8
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|34
|61
|1.9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|30
|60
|2.5
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|27
|60
|2.4
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|38
|59
|2
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|35
|59
|2.3
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|34
|59
|2.2
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|35
|58
|1.8
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|36
|57
|2
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|35
|57
|2.6
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|30
|57
|2.4
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|29
|57
|2.6
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|28
|57
|3
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|38
|55
|2.2
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|37
|55
|1.6
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|35
|55
|1.9
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|33
|55
|2.2
|Savinho
|Man City
|29
|55
|2.8
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|35
|54
|1.9
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|33
|54
|2.2
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|28
|54
|2.7
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|36
|53
|1.6
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|23
|53
|2.5
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|25
|52
|4
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|26
|51
|3.8
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|50
|2.7
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|26
|50
|2.8
|Beto
|Everton
|30
|49
|2.9
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|30
|49
|1.9
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|16
|49
|3.7
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|35
|48
|1.5
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|32
|47
|1.8
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|47
|2.2
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|26
|47
|2.2
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|38
|45
|1.2
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|33
|45
|1.7
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|31
|45
|1.6
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|31
|45
|1.8
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|45
|1.7
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|38
|44
|1.6
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|34
|44
|1.5
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|35
|43
|1.6
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|29
|43
|3.8
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|25
|43
|3.3
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|36
|42
|1.3
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|36
|41
|1.2
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|33
|41
|1.5
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|37
|40
|1.3
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|37
|40
|1.1
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|34
|40
|1.2
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|36
|39
|2
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|34
|39
|1.2
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|33
|39
|1.7
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|33
|39
|1.3
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|39
|3.7
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|31
|39
|1.9
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|35
|38
|1.3
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|28
|38
|2.2
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|37
|37
|1
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|35
|37
|1.3
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|34
|37
|1.6
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|33
|37
|1.4
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|31
|37
|1.5
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|37
|36
|1
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|31
|36
|2.1
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|38
|35
|1.1
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|36
|35
|1.1
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|36
|35
|1.2
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|35
|2.2
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|36
|34
|1.6
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|33
|34
|1.8
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|32
|34
|1.7
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|30
|34
|2.7
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|25
|34
|2.9
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|35
|33
|1.6
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|31
|33
|1.8
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|29
|33
|2.7
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|33
|1.4
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|33
|32
|1.1
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|32
|32
|1.4
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|24
|32
|1.9
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|34
|31
|1.3
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|33
|31
|1.1
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|31
|4.5
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|35
|30
|0.9
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|32
|30
|1.2
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|37
|29
|0.8
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|35
|29
|1.8
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|34
|29
|1.3
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|29
|29
|1.7
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|26
|29
|1.9
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|38
|28
|0.8
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|34
|28
|1.3
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|33
|28
|1.3
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|28
|1.8
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|30
|28
|1
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|28
|2
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|24
|28
|2.2
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|37
|27
|0.7
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|37
|27
|0.8
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|33
|27
|1.1
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|29
|27
|2.5
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|16
|27
|3.2
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|35
|26
|0.8
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|33
|26
|1
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|26
|1.5
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|26
|1.9
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|36
|25
|0.7
|James Justin
|Leicester
|36
|25
|0.8
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|33
|25
|0.8
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|31
|25
|1.6
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|29
|25
|2.4
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|25
|2.5
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|21
|25
|1.6
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|36
|24
|0.7
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|31
|24
|1.2
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|26
|24
|2.4
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|22
|24
|1.2
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|13
|24
|2.9
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|37
|23
|0.6
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|31
|23
|2.5
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|13
|23
|2.3
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|35
|22
|1.2
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|35
|22
|0.6
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|33
|22
|0.9
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|32
|22
|1.1
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|22
|0.8
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|28
|22
|0.8
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|26
|22
|1.2
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|21
|22
|2.1
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|14
|22
|1.8
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|34
|21
|1
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|27
|21
|0.8
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|20
|21
|1.9
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|38
|20
|0.5
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|37
|20
|0.6
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|34
|20
|0.6
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|34
|20
|1.2
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|33
|20
|0.6
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|31
|20
|0.7
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|30
|20
|0.7
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|17
|20
|2.9
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|20
|3
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|20
|5.4
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|20
|4.9
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|38
|19
|0.5
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|32
|19
|2
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|31
|19
|0.7
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|29
|19
|1.5
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|29
|19
|1.1
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|29
|19
|1
|Jaden Philogene
|Aston Villa
|21
|19
|2.1
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|19
|2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|38
|18
|0.5
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|34
|18
|0.6
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|33
|18
|0.8
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|32
|18
|1.5
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|32
|18
|0.7
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|30
|18
|0.7
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|29
|18
|0.8
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|26
|18
|0.9
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|25
|18
|0.8
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|18
|1.2
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|35
|17
|0.5
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|34
|17
|0.5
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|32
|17
|0.8
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|32
|17
|1.3
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|26
|17
|0.9
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|23
|17
|1.9
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|17
|0.9
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|18
|17
|4.3
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|15
|17
|3.1
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|36
|16
|0.5
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|36
|16
|0.5
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|33
|16
|0.5
|Emerson
|West Ham
|31
|16
|0.7
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|23
|16
|2
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|22
|16
|1.7
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|20
|16
|2.5
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|16
|1.1
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|18
|16
|1.8
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|16
|1
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|34
|15
|0.4
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|33
|15
|0.5
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|15
|0.5
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|27
|15
|0.8
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|26
|15
|0.7
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|25
|15
|0.8
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|24
|15
|0.9
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|23
|15
|1.3
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|20
|15
|1.8
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|20
|15
|1.9
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|14
|15
|4.5
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|36
|14
|0.4
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|35
|14
|0.4
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|35
|14
|0.4
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|14
|0.6
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|30
|14
|0.8
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|14
|0.5
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|26
|14
|1.9
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|14
|1.6
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|16
|14
|2.2
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|14
|4.7
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|38
|13
|0.3
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|37
|13
|0.4
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|33
|13
|0.4
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|32
|13
|0.5
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|27
|13
|0.6
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|22
|13
|0.8
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|20
|13
|0.9
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|18
|13
|1.4
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|18
|13
|1.7
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|16
|13
|1.4
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|13
|5.1
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|13
|2
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|37
|12
|0.3
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|36
|12
|0.3
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|34
|12
|0.4
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|30
|12
|0.5
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|28
|12
|0.6
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|27
|12
|0.9
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|25
|12
|0.5
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|24
|12
|0.6
|James Garner
|Everton
|21
|12
|0.7
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|21
|12
|2.8
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|12
|2.4
|James McAtee
|Man City
|15
|12
|3.2
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|12
|2.2
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|35
|11
|0.3
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|34
|11
|0.3
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|28
|11
|0.7
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|11
|0.5
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|25
|11
|1.6
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|21
|11
|1.5
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|19
|11
|0.8
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|19
|11
|3.5
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|19
|11
|0.9
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|17
|11
|2
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|11
|2.2
|André
|Wolves
|33
|10
|0.4
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|30
|10
|0.4
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|30
|10
|0.4
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|28
|10
|0.5
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|27
|10
|0.4
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|26
|10
|2.3
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|26
|10
|0.5
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|26
|10
|0.5
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|25
|10
|0.4
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|25
|10
|0.5
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|23
|10
|1.8
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|10
|0.5
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|10
|0.6
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|19
|10
|1.2
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|19
|10
|0.9
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|18
|10
|0.6
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|15
|10
|1.7
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|14
|10
|0.9
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|12
|10
|1.1
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|31
|9
|0.6
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|28
|9
|0.4
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|26
|9
|0.5
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|25
|9
|0.8
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|9
|1.7
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|24
|9
|0.6
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|17
|9
|0.7
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|16
|9
|1.6
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|14
|9
|0.7
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|12
|9
|2.1
|Nico González
|Man City
|11
|9
|1.1
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|24
|8
|0.4
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|24
|8
|0.4
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|24
|8
|0.5
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|23
|8
|0.6
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|8
|1.4
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|9
|8
|1.4
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|31
|7
|0.2
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|31
|7
|0.3
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|25
|7
|0.8
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|23
|7
|0.5
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|23
|7
|0.8
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|22
|7
|0.6
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|7
|0.7
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|18
|7
|0.9
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|16
|7
|0.4
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Willian
|Fulham
|10
|7
|2.5
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|10
|7
|0.7
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|37
|6
|0.2
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|35
|6
|0.2
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|32
|6
|0.3
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|29
|6
|0.3
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|25
|6
|0.7
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|24
|6
|0.6
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|21
|6
|0.3
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|20
|6
|0.3
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|18
|6
|1.5
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|15
|6
|0.6
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|6
|0.6
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|13
|6
|0.5
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|6
|1.2
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|6
|3.6
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|6
|4
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|4
|6
|10.4
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|30
|5
|0.2
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|27
|5
|0.2
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|25
|5
|0.2
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|24
|5
|0.4
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|5
|0.3
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|21
|5
|0.7
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|21
|5
|0.4
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|5
|0.4
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|18
|5
|0.8
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|18
|5
|0.5
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|17
|5
|0.3
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|16
|5
|4.3
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|5
|0.4
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|5
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|5
|0.5
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|14
|5
|0.5
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|14
|5
|0.4
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|5
|5.1
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|2.6
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|8
|5
|1.1
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|8
|5
|1.8
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|7
|5
|2.8
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|5
|3.2
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|6
|5
|4.3
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|25
|4
|0.3
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|22
|4
|0.2
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|19
|4
|0.3
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|19
|4
|0.3
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|18
|4
|0.4
|James Bree
|Southampton
|17
|4
|0.3
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|14
|4
|2.9
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|4
|0.4
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|4
|3.8
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|12
|4
|2.6
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|4
|2.9
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|4
|0.4
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|4
|2.2
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|4
|1.1
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|4
|0.9
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|31
|3
|0.1
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|30
|3
|0.1
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|25
|3
|0.2
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|23
|3
|0.2
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|3
|0.2
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|17
|3
|0.2
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|17
|3
|0.2
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|15
|3
|0.4
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|3
|0.2
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|3
|0.8
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|14
|3
|0.9
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|12
|3
|2.9
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|3
|0.9
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|3
|0.4
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|10
|3
|0.7
|Welington
|Southampton
|10
|3
|0.6
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|0.5
|Josh King
|Fulham
|8
|3
|2.1
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|8
|3
|1.5
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|3
|1.5
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|7
|3
|2.6
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|5
|3
|0.8
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|4
|3
|6.4
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|26
|2
|0.2
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|22
|2
|0.1
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|16
|2
|0.2
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|15
|2
|0.3
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|0.4
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|13
|2
|0.7
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|12
|2
|0.3
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|11
|2
|0.2
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|10
|2
|0.5
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|10
|2
|0.8
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|8
|2
|1.1
|Solly March
|Brighton
|8
|2
|1.1
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|7
|2
|0.6
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|2
|0.6
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|2
|0.4
|James Milner
|Brighton
|4
|2
|1
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|4
|2
|1.1
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|4
|2
|0.9
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1.1
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|2
|1.7
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|2
|1.3
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|38
|1
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|31
|1
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|28
|1
|0.1
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|15
|1
|0.1
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|13
|1
|0.2
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|13
|1
|0.2
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|13
|1
|0.3
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|13
|1
|0.1
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|12
|1
|0.3
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|10
|1
|2.5
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|10
|1
|0.3
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|8
|1
|0.3
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|1
|0.2
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|1
|0.3
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|1
|0.8
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.6
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|7
|1
|0.3
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|7
|1
|0.7
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|1
|0.5
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|1
|0.3
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.6
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|1
|0.2
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|5
|1
|0.4
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|1
|0.7
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.3
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.7
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|1
|1.9
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|3
|1
|6.9
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|1
|5.3
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|1
|3.5
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|1
|2
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.9
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.3
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|1
|1.9
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|1
|3.3
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|38
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|38
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|38
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|38
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|37
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|37
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|36
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|34
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|32
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|30
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|29
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|28
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|28
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|27
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|26
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|26
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|24
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|20
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|16
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|14
|0
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|0
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|13
|0
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|12
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|11
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|10
|0
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|8
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|8
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|7
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|6
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|5
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|5
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|4
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|4
|0
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|4
|0
|0
|Jake Evans
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|3
|0
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Joel Ward
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Joachim Kayi-Sanda
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
With those appearances overlapping, it means the bet on both players to have 3+ shots has delivered for its backers five times out of six, including all three of those away victories.
Now the duo go up against a struggling side with a track record for conceding shots and it's on offer at 12/53.40.
Leg 3: Boubakary Soumare to commit 2+ fouls
I think that's a strong bet but I'm going to combine it with a chunky price which I just can't ignore and that's Boubakary Soumare to commit 2+ fouls at 15/82.88.
The Frenchman is Leicester's midfield enforcer and has already received eight cards in 18 Premier League appearances this season, continuing a long-term trend.
Interestingly, he's favourite in the player-card market at 21/103.10, yet he's well down the list when it comes to the fouls market.
He's committed multiple fouls in five of his last nine starts. Three of those have seen 3+ fouls - a repeat will tempt some at 13/27.50.
The problem is Brentford as the least-fouled team in the top flight and that's probably where the prices comes from.
However, referee Tony Harrington is slightly above average when it comes to fouls per game and with Leicester's need for points becoming increasingly desperate, it's not hard to see Soumare getting stuck into a few challenges in front of a demanding home crowd.
The treble pays north of 9/110.00.
More Premier League: Ste Tudor's best weekend bets!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 220pts
Returned: 252.71pts
2024/25 P/L: +32.71pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
