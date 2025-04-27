Monday Football Tips: Back Guendouzi and walking-card Rovella in 13/2 Bet Builder
One of Europe's most-carded players features in Monday's football props column, helping to form a 13/2 Bet Builder in Serie A.
Rovella carded 18 times in 39 starts this season
Zaccagni and Guendouzi look good for shots
Back three-legged Bet Builder at 13/27.50
Lazio v Parma
Monday 28 April, 19:45
Live on OneFootball
I'm opening this week with a selection that, like most bets, might not win but is definitely overpriced.
Leg 1: Nicolo Rovella to be shown a card
Nicolo Rovella is one of the most carded footballers in Europe this season - Lazio's defensive midfielder has been shown a card in 18 of his 39 starts.
Apply the Serie A filter and it's 13 cards in 26 starts.
Now, admittedly, referee Juan Luca Sacchi is on the lenient side of the league average for cards but I'm still far from convinced that Rovella should be out at 11/43.75 for a card.
Italian Serie A - Top 5 Cards
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Yellow
|Red
|Total
|Cards/90*
|Nicolò Rovella
|Lazio
|28
|13
|0
|13
|0.5
|Armando Izzo
|Monza
|29
|12
|0
|12
|0.4
|Liam Henderson
|Empoli
|33
|10
|0
|10
|0.4
|Saúl Coco
|Torino
|31
|10
|0
|10
|0.3
|Jaka Bijol
|Udinese
|31
|10
|0
|10
|0.3
|Edoardo Goldaniga
|Como
|29
|9
|1
|10
|0.4
|Pedro Pereira
|Monza
|32
|9
|0
|9
|0.3
|Samuele Ricci
|Torino
|31
|8
|1
|9
|0.3
|Lorenzo Lucca
|Udinese
|31
|9
|0
|9
|0.4
|Diego Coppola
|Verona
|30
|9
|0
|9
|0.3
|Mattia Zaccagni
|Lazio
|30
|9
|0
|9
|0.3
|Isak Hien
|Atalanta
|28
|9
|0
|9
|0.4
|Ondrej Duda
|Verona
|24
|8
|1
|9
|0.4
|Johan Vásquez
|Genoa
|33
|8
|0
|8
|0.3
|Alessandro Bianco
|Fiorentina
|31
|8
|0
|8
|0.3
|Alberto Grassi
|Empoli
|25
|8
|0
|8
|0.4
|Gianluca Mancini
|Roma
|33
|7
|0
|7
|0.2
|Simon Sohm
|Parma
|32
|7
|0
|7
|0.2
|Dodô
|Fiorentina
|32
|7
|0
|7
|0.2
|Jesper Karlström
|Udinese
|32
|7
|0
|7
|0.2
|Manuel Locatelli
|Juventus
|32
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Jackson Tchatchoua
|Verona
|31
|6
|1
|7
|0.2
|Enrico Delprato
|Parma
|28
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Bryan Cristante
|Roma
|26
|7
|0
|7
|0.4
|Pawel Dawidowicz
|Verona
|24
|6
|1
|7
|0.4
|Valentín Castellanos
|Lazio
|24
|6
|1
|7
|0.3
|Sead Kolasinac
|Atalanta
|23
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Daniele Ghilardi
|Verona
|20
|7
|0
|7
|0.4
|Remo Freuler
|Bologna
|32
|6
|0
|6
|0.2
|Giuseppe Pezzella
|Empoli
|31
|6
|0
|6
|0.2
|Santiago Castro
|Bologna
|31
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Hans Nicolussi Caviglia
|Venezia
|31
|5
|1
|6
|0.2
|Nico Paz
|Como
|31
|6
|0
|6
|0.2
|Manu Koné
|Roma
|30
|6
|0
|6
|0.2
|Sebastian Walukiewicz
|Empoli
|29
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|John Yeboah
|Venezia
|29
|6
|0
|6
|0.6
|Reda Belahyane
|Verona
|28
|4
|2
|6
|0.3
|Karol Linetty
|Torino
|27
|6
|0
|6
|0.4
|Jhon Lucumí
|Bologna
|27
|5
|1
|6
|0.2
|Mario Gila
|Lazio
|27
|6
|0
|6
|0.2
|Hassane Kamara
|Udinese
|26
|5
|1
|6
|0.3
|Rolando Mandragora
|Fiorentina
|25
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Niccolò Pisilli
|Roma
|25
|6
|0
|6
|0.5
|Mërgim Vojvoda
|Torino
|24
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Domagoj Bradaric
|Verona
|24
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Koni De Winter
|Genoa
|22
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Nicolò Zaniolo
|Atalanta
|22
|6
|0
|6
|0.9
|Hernani
|Parma
|21
|6
|0
|6
|0.5
|Tommaso Pobega
|Bologna
|17
|4
|2
|6
|0.5
|Emmanuel Gyasi
|Empoli
|33
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Giovanni Di Lorenzo
|Napoli
|33
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Roberto Piccoli
|Cagliari
|33
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Nikola Krstovic
|Lecce
|33
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Marten de Roon
|Atalanta
|33
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Luca Ranieri
|Fiorentina
|33
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Morten Frendrup
|Genoa
|32
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Aarón Martín
|Genoa
|32
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Gustav Isaksen
|Lazio
|32
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Mattéo Guendouzi
|Lazio
|32
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Youssouf Fofana
|Milan
|32
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Theo Hernández
|Milan
|31
|4
|1
|5
|0.2
|Frank Anguissa
|Napoli
|31
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Pietro Comuzzo
|Fiorentina
|30
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Georgios Kyriakopoulos
|Monza
|30
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Valentino Lazaro
|Torino
|30
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Pontus Almqvist
|Parma
|29
|5
|0
|5
|0.4
|Moise Kean
|Fiorentina
|29
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Liberato Cacace
|Empoli
|29
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Yerry Mina
|Cagliari
|29
|4
|1
|5
|0.2
|Morten Thorsby
|Genoa
|28
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Pablo Marí
|Monza
|28
|4
|1
|5
|0.2
|Robin Gosens
|Fiorentina
|28
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Marc Kempf
|Como
|28
|4
|1
|5
|0.2
|Tomás Suslov
|Verona
|27
|4
|1
|5
|0.2
|Frédéric Guilbert
|Lecce
|27
|3
|2
|5
|0.2
|Daniel Maldini
|Monza
|26
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Gvidas Gineitis
|Torino
|26
|5
|0
|5
|0.4
|Yunus Musah
|Milan
|25
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Mandela Keita
|Parma
|25
|4
|1
|5
|0.3
|Adam Masina
|Torino
|24
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Warren Bondo
|Monza
|24
|4
|1
|5
|0.3
|Alessandro Deiola
|Cagliari
|24
|5
|0
|5
|0.4
|Guillermo Maripán
|Torino
|24
|4
|1
|5
|0.2
|Amir Richardson
|Fiorentina
|23
|5
|0
|5
|0.6
|Andrea Carboni
|Monza
|23
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Alessandro Vogliacco
|Genoa
|22
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Francesco Zampano
|Venezia
|22
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Máximo Perrone
|Como
|22
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Alexis Saelemaekers
|Milan
|20
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Álex Jiménez
|Milan
|18
|5
|0
|5
|0.4
|Emerson Royal
|Milan
|17
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Álvaro Morata
|Milan
|16
|5
|0
|5
|0.4
|Matías Vecino
|Lazio
|15
|5
|0
|5
|0.7
|Medon Berisha
|Lecce
|14
|5
|0
|5
|0.7
|Luca Caldirola
|Monza
|11
|5
|0
|5
|0.6
|Éderson
|Atalanta
|33
|3
|1
|4
|0.1
|Gabriel Strefezza
|Como
|33
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Andrea Pinamonti
|Genoa
|33
|4
|0
|4
|0.1
|Rafael Leão
|Milan
|32
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Sandi Lovric
|Udinese
|32
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Sebastiano Luperto
|Cagliari
|32
|4
|0
|4
|0.1
|Santiago Pierotti
|Lecce
|32
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Khéphren Thuram
|Juventus
|32
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Lucas da Cunha
|Como
|32
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Jay Idzes
|Venezia
|32
|4
|0
|4
|0.1
|Berat Djimsiti
|Atalanta
|31
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|Inter
|30
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Lucas Beltrán
|Fiorentina
|30
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Nicolò Barella
|Inter
|30
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Alessandro Bastoni
|Inter
|30
|3
|1
|4
|0.2
|Kingsley Ehizibue
|Udinese
|30
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Andrea Cambiaso
|Juventus
|30
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Mathías Olivera
|Napoli
|28
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Juan Miranda
|Bologna
|28
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Razvan Marin
|Cagliari
|28
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Nicolò Fagioli
|Juventus
|28
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Ademola Lookman
|Atalanta
|28
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Alessio Romagnoli
|Lazio
|27
|3
|1
|4
|0.2
|Antonino Gallo
|Lecce
|27
|3
|1
|4
|0.2
|Ylber Ramadani
|Lecce
|27
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Denzel Dumfries
|Inter
|26
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Timothy Weah
|Juventus
|26
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Ante Rebic
|Lecce
|26
|3
|1
|4
|0.5
|Botond Balogh
|Parma
|25
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Nicolò Savona
|Juventus
|25
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Lorenzo Pellegrini
|Roma
|24
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Leonardo Pavoletti
|Cagliari
|24
|4
|0
|4
|1.1
|Martín Payero
|Udinese
|23
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Youssef Maleh
|Empoli
|22
|3
|1
|4
|0.2
|Francisco Conceição
|Juventus
|22
|3
|1
|4
|0.3
|Benjamin Pavard
|Inter
|21
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Alberto Moreno
|Como
|21
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Thomas Kristensen
|Udinese
|20
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Leandro Paredes
|Roma
|20
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Kristjan Asllani
|Inter
|19
|4
|0
|4
|0.5
|Michael Folorunsho
|Napoli
|19
|4
|0
|4
|0.6
|Adam Obert
|Cagliari
|18
|4
|0
|4
|0.4
|Hamza Rafia
|Lecce
|18
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Suat Serdar
|Verona
|17
|3
|1
|4
|0.4
|Lautaro Valenti
|Parma
|16
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Ivan Ilic
|Torino
|16
|4
|0
|4
|0.5
|Anas Haj Mohamed
|Parma
|15
|4
|0
|4
|0.8
|Sergi Roberto
|Como
|13
|4
|0
|4
|0.5
|Fali Candé
|Venezia
|13
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Lautaro Giannetti
|Udinese
|12
|4
|0
|4
|0.4
|Isaak Touré
|Udinese
|12
|2
|2
|4
|0.5
|Kike Pérez
|Venezia
|12
|4
|0
|4
|0.4
|Lorenzo Colombo
|Empoli
|34
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Lassana Coulibaly
|Lecce
|34
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Federico Baschirotto
|Lecce
|34
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Tijjani Reijnders
|Milan
|33
|2
|1
|3
|0.1
|Tommaso Augello
|Cagliari
|33
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Gaetano Oristanio
|Venezia
|33
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Kenan Yildiz
|Juventus
|33
|2
|1
|3
|0.1
|Ché Adams
|Torino
|32
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Gabriele Zappa
|Cagliari
|32
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Mateo Retegui
|Atalanta
|32
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Romelu Lukaku
|Napoli
|32
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Raoul Bellanova
|Torino
|31
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Stefano Sabelli
|Genoa
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Gianluca Caprari
|Monza
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Saba Goglichidze
|Empoli
|30
|2
|1
|3
|0.1
|Daniel Mosquera
|Verona
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Stanislav Lobotka
|Napoli
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Michel Adopo
|Cagliari
|30
|2
|1
|3
|0.1
|Gianluca Busio
|Venezia
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Scott McTominay
|Napoli
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Federico Dimarco
|Inter
|29
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Dany Mota
|Monza
|29
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Lazar Samardzic
|Atalanta
|29
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Alessandro Zanoli
|Genoa
|28
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Dan Ndoye
|Bologna
|28
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Tete Morente
|Lecce
|28
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Teun Koopmeiners
|Juventus
|28
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Zeki Çelik
|Roma
|27
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Davide Zappacosta
|Atalanta
|27
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Marcus Pedersen
|Torino
|27
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Hakan Çalhanoglu
|Inter
|26
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Matteo Cancellieri
|Parma
|26
|2
|1
|3
|0.2
|Dusan Vlahovic
|Juventus
|26
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Alieu Fadera
|Como
|26
|2
|1
|3
|0.2
|Dailon Livramento
|Verona
|25
|2
|1
|3
|0.3
|Iker Bravo
|Udinese
|25
|3
|0
|3
|0.4
|Grigoris Kastanos
|Verona
|24
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Manuel Lazzari
|Lazio
|24
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Yann Bisseck
|Inter
|23
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Loum Tchaouna
|Lazio
|23
|2
|1
|3
|0.4
|Milan Djuric
|Monza
|23
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Arthur Atta
|Udinese
|23
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Patrizio Masini
|Genoa
|22
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Milan Badelj
|Genoa
|22
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Matteo Gabbia
|Milan
|22
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Ridgeciano Haps
|Venezia
|21
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Nuno Tavares
|Lazio
|21
|2
|1
|3
|0.2
|Patrick Dorgu
|Lecce
|21
|2
|1
|3
|0.1
|Yannik Engelhardt
|Como
|21
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Antoine Hainaut
|Parma
|20
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Danilo D'Ambrosio
|Monza
|20
|2
|1
|3
|0.2
|Strahinja Pavlovic
|Milan
|20
|2
|1
|3
|0.2
|Adrien Tameze
|Torino
|20
|3
|0
|3
|0.4
|Kialonda Gaspar
|Lecce
|20
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Drissa Camara
|Parma
|19
|3
|0
|3
|0.7
|Emil Holm
|Bologna
|19
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Tino Anjorin
|Empoli
|19
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Fikayo Tomori
|Milan
|18
|2
|1
|3
|0.2
|Jesper Karlsson
|Bologna
|18
|3
|0
|3
|0.4
|Luca Pellegrini
|Lazio
|18
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Mattia Bani
|Genoa
|17
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Jacopo Fazzini
|Empoli
|16
|2
|1
|3
|0.3
|Alessio Zerbin
|Napoli
|16
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Ignace Van der Brempt
|Como
|16
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Joaquín Correa
|Inter
|15
|3
|0
|3
|0.6
|Marin Sverko
|Venezia
|15
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Kacper Urbanski
|Bologna
|15
|3
|0
|3
|0.4
|José Palomino
|Cagliari
|14
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Giovanni Leoni
|Parma
|13
|2
|1
|3
|0.3
|Filippo Terracciano
|Milan
|12
|3
|0
|3
|0.5
|Edoardo Bove
|Roma
|12
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Ali Dembélé
|Torino
|11
|2
|1
|3
|2.1
|Pietro Pellegri
|Torino
|11
|3
|0
|3
|0.7
|Santiago Giménez
|Milan
|11
|3
|0
|3
|0.4
|Patric
|Lazio
|10
|3
|0
|3
|0.4
|Marco Sala
|Como
|10
|3
|0
|3
|0.8
|Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro
|Monza
|10
|3
|0
|3
|0.4
|Cheikh Niasse
|Verona
|8
|3
|0
|3
|0.5
|Amir Rrahmani
|Napoli
|34
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Evan Ndicka
|Roma
|34
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Mike Maignan
|Milan
|33
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
|Torino
|33
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Matteo Politano
|Napoli
|33
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Ange-Yoan Bonny
|Parma
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Mikael Ellertsson
|Venezia
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Boulaye Dia
|Lazio
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Nadir Zortea
|Cagliari
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Yann Karamoh
|Torino
|29
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Jurgen Ekkelenkamp
|Udinese
|29
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Devis Vásquez
|Empoli
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Antoine Makoumbou
|Cagliari
|28
|1
|1
|2
|0.1
|Tijjani Noslin
|Lazio
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Weston McKennie
|Juventus
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Federico Gatti
|Juventus
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Giovanni Fabbian
|Bologna
|27
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Stephan El Shaarawy
|Roma
|27
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Tommaso Baldanzi
|Roma
|27
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Balthazar Pierret
|Lecce
|27
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Matteo Ruggeri
|Atalanta
|27
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Pierre Kalulu
|Juventus
|27
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Matteo Darmian
|Inter
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Pedro
|Lazio
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|David Neres
|Napoli
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Fabio Miretti
|Genoa
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Antonio Sanabria
|Torino
|24
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Paulo Dybala
|Roma
|24
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Nicolas Viola
|Cagliari
|24
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Yacine Adli
|Fiorentina
|24
|1
|1
|2
|0.1
|Fabiano Parisi
|Fiorentina
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Matías Soulé
|Roma
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Alberto Dossena
|Como
|23
|1
|1
|2
|0.1
|Casper Tengstedt
|Verona
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Zito Luvumbo
|Cagliari
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Alessandro Buongiorno
|Napoli
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Albert Gudmundsson
|Fiorentina
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Valentin Mihaila
|Parma
|21
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Malick Thiaw
|Milan
|21
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Jordan Zemura
|Udinese
|21
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Nicola Zalewski
|Roma
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Keinan Davis
|Udinese
|18
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Pasquale Mazzocchi
|Napoli
|18
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Samuele Birindelli
|Monza
|17
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Giangiacomo Magnani
|Verona
|17
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Marin Pongracic
|Fiorentina
|16
|1
|1
|2
|0.2
|Alfred Duncan
|Venezia
|16
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Douglas Luiz
|Juventus
|16
|2
|0
|2
|0.4
|Marko Arnautovic
|Inter
|15
|2
|0
|2
|0.4
|Juan Jesus
|Napoli
|15
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Cyril Ngonge
|Napoli
|15
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Assane Diao
|Como
|15
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Parma
|14
|1
|1
|2
|0.2
|Davide Calabria
|Milan
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Charalampos Lykogiannis
|Bologna
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Antonio Candela
|Venezia
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Oumar Solet
|Udinese
|14
|1
|1
|2
|0.1
|Maxence Caqueret
|Como
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Nahuel Estévez
|Parma
|13
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Alan Matturro
|Genoa
|13
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Samuel Gigot
|Lazio
|13
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Giorgio Altare
|Venezia
|12
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Danilo
|Juventus
|12
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Joël Schingtienne
|Venezia
|12
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Álex Valle
|Como
|12
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Matteo Pessina
|Monza
|11
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Ruslan Malinovskyi
|Genoa
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0.5
|Alessandro Marcandalli
|Genoa
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0.5
|Alessio Iovine
|Como
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0.5
|Bjarki Bjarkason
|Venezia
|9
|2
|0
|2
|1.1
|Nicolás Valentini
|Fiorentina
|9
|1
|1
|2
|0.3
|Renato Veiga
|Juventus
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Antoine Bernede
|Verona
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0.4
|Matthias Braunöder
|Como
|8
|1
|1
|2
|0.7
|Franco Carboni
|Venezia
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0.8
|Ivan Smolcic
|Como
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Daniel Fila
|Venezia
|8
|1
|1
|2
|0.4
|Mateo Pellegrino
|Parma
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0.5
|Lior Kassa
|Genoa
|7
|2
|0
|2
|0.9
|Fellipe Jack
|Como
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1.1
|Cheick Conde
|Venezia
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1.7
|Ismaël Bennacer
|Milan
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0.6
|Paulo Azzi
|Cagliari
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0.4
|Bremer
|Juventus
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Mario Balotelli
|Genoa
|6
|2
|0
|2
|3.2
|Giorgio Scalvini
|Atalanta
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0.7
|Lucas Gourna-Douath
|Roma
|4
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Angeliño
|Roma
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mile Svilar
|Roma
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wladimiro Falcone
|Lecce
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Zion Suzuki
|Parma
|32
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Charles De Ketelaere
|Atalanta
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Marcus Thuram
|Inter
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lautaro Martínez
|Inter
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|David de Gea
|Fiorentina
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Marco Carnesecchi
|Atalanta
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Emanuele Valeri
|Parma
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Christian Pulisic
|Milan
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sebastiano Esposito
|Empoli
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Adam Marusic
|Lazio
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mario Pasalic
|Atalanta
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Stefano Turati
|Monza
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tammy Abraham
|Roma
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Patrick Cutrone
|Como
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Davide Frattesi
|Inter
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Nicola Leali
|Genoa
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Thijs Dallinga
|Bologna
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Jens Odgaard
|Bologna
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Giovanni Simeone
|Napoli
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Christian Kouamé
|Fiorentina
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Mattia Viti
|Empoli
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ardian Ismajli
|Empoli
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Riccardo Orsolini
|Bologna
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Danilo Cataldi
|Lazio
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Marco Brescianini
|Atalanta
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Jonathan Ikoné
|Fiorentina
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Riccardo Sottil
|Fiorentina
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Lukasz Skorupski
|Bologna
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Leonardo Spinazzola
|Napoli
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Eldor Shomurodov
|Roma
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Stefan de Vrij
|Inter
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Mehdi Taremi
|Inter
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Jeff Ekhator
|Genoa
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Andrea Colpani
|Fiorentina
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Giacomo Raspadori
|Napoli
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Nicolás González
|Juventus
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Vítinha
|Genoa
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Samuel Mbangula
|Juventus
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Maduka Okoye
|Udinese
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Joel Pohjanpalo
|Venezia
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Cristiano Biraghi
|Fiorentina
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Adrián Bernabé
|Parma
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Nikola Moro
|Bologna
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Juan Cuadrado
|Atalanta
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Ola Solbakken
|Empoli
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Stefan Posch
|Bologna
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Mattia Felici
|Cagliari
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Andrea Belotti
|Como
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Alieu Njie
|Torino
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Napoli
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Patrick Ciurria
|Monza
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Filip Stankovic
|Venezia
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Michael Svoboda
|Venezia
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Caleb Ekuban
|Genoa
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Mattia De Sciglio
|Empoli
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0.1
|Rui Modesto
|Udinese
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Luca Marianucci
|Empoli
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0.1
|Emmanuel Ekong
|Empoli
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0.5
|Ruben Loftus-Cheek
|Milan
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Lorenzo De Silvestri
|Bologna
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Nicolò Casale
|Lazio
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Junior Messias
|Genoa
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Magnus Kofod Andersen
|Venezia
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Lameck Banda
|Lecce
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Alessandro Gabrielloni
|Como
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0.7
|Odilon Kossounou
|Atalanta
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Mats Hummels
|Roma
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Gianluca Lapadula
|Cagliari
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Razvan Sava
|Udinese
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Mohamed Kaba
|Lecce
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Luka Jovic
|Milan
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Dani Silva
|Verona
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Michel Aebischer
|Bologna
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Matteo Prati
|Cagliari
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Rémi Oudin
|Lecce
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Luca Mazzitelli
|Como
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|João Félix
|Milan
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Ionut Radu
|Venezia
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Andrea Petagna
|Monza
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Nicolas Haas
|Empoli
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Abdou Harroui
|Verona
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Rafael Tolói
|Atalanta
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Gabriel Charpentier
|Parma
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Lloyd Kelly
|Juventus
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Simone Verdi
|Como
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0.8
|Kevin Martins
|Monza
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Milan
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Tasos Douvikas
|Como
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Lucas Martínez Quarta
|Fiorentina
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Roberto Gagliardini
|Monza
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0.5
|Davide Faraoni
|Verona
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0.4
|Mario Hermoso
|Roma
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0.4
|Tomás Palacios
|Inter
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Florinel Coman
|Cagliari
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0.4
|Keita Baldé
|Monza
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Pierluigi Gollini
|Roma
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Duván Zapata
|Torino
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Juan Cabal
|Juventus
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|James Abankwah
|Udinese
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1.1
|Enzo Le Fée
|Roma
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Ibrahim Sulemana
|Atalanta
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0.7
|Mathis Lambourde
|Verona
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1.7
|Mattia Valoti
|Monza
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2.5
|Mateusz Wieteska
|Cagliari
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0.5
|Nicola Sansone
|Lecce
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1.5
|Alberto Costa
|Juventus
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0.8
|Daniel Oyegoke
|Verona
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0.9
|Alessandro Circati
|Parma
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Rafa Marín
|Napoli
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0.6
|Ben Kone
|Como
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1.9
|Richie Sagrado
|Venezia
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0.6
|Andy Pelmard
|Lecce
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0.7
|Davide Bartesaghi
|Milan
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1.6
|Enzo Ebosse
|Udinese
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Sebastian Otoa
|Genoa
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4.1
|Sam Beukema
|Bologna
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lorenzo Montipò
|Verona
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yann Sommer
|Inter
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dennis Man
|Parma
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alex Meret
|Napoli
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Artem Dovbyk
|Roma
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ivan Provedel
|Lazio
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michele Di Gregorio
|Juventus
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Amin Sarr
|Verona
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christian Gytkjær
|Venezia
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nikola Vlasic
|Torino
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlos Augusto
|Inter
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florian Thauvin
|Udinese
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Darko Lazovic
|Verona
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samuel Chukwueze
|Milan
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gianluca Gaetano
|Napoli
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Piotr Zielinski
|Inter
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Napoli
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Issa Doumbia
|Venezia
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Benjamín Domínguez
|Bologna
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
|Lazio
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Borna Sosa
|Torino
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gaby Jean
|Lecce
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elia Caprile
|Napoli
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gaetano Castrovilli
|Lazio
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francesco Acerbi
|Inter
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oier Zarraga
|Udinese
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thórir Helgason
|Lecce
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flavius Daniliuc
|Verona
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mirko Maric
|Monza
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Noah Okafor
|Milan
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samuele Vignato
|Monza
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Simone Scuffet
|Cagliari
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Junior Sambia
|Empoli
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jean Butez
|Como
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christian Kabasele
|Udinese
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicolò Cambiaghi
|Bologna
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis Ferguson
|Bologna
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Randal Kolo Muani
|Juventus
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Federico Ravaglia
|Bologna
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cesare Casadei
|Torino
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pepe Reina
|Como
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brooke Norton-Cuffy
|Genoa
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Devyne Rensch
|Roma
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eljif Elmas
|Torino
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stefano Sensi
|Monza
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brenner
|Udinese
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Antonio Raimondo
|Venezia
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francesco Camarda
|Milan
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ismael Konaté
|Empoli
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Sánchez
|Udinese
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Danilo Veiga
|Lecce
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Domen Crnigoj
|Venezia
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jesse Joronen
|Venezia
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elseid Hysaj
|Lazio
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emil Audero
|Como
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adrian Benedyczak
|Parma
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Simone Pafundi
|Udinese
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Konan N’Dri
|Lecce
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin Frese
|Verona
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin Erlic
|Bologna
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marco Palestra
|Atalanta
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Federico Barba
|Como
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Omari Forson
|Monza
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samuel Iling-Junior
|Bologna
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kevin Zeroli
|Milan
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacob Ondrejka
|Parma
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jean Onana
|Genoa
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Silvere Ganvoula
|Monza
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alen Sherri
|Cagliari
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tajon Buchanan
|Inter
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philip Billing
|Napoli
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stefan Lekovic
|Monza
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Genoa
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Viktor Kovalenko
|Empoli
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Fiorentina
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Semuel Pizzignacco
|Monza
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marco Silvestri
|Udinese
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto Cerri
|Como
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mattia Perin
|Juventus
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jonas Rouhi
|Juventus
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Szymon Zurkowski
|Empoli
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cher Ndour
|Fiorentina
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Honest Ahanor
|Genoa
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christos Mandas
|Lazio
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingstone Mutandwa
|Cagliari
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saud Abdulhamid
|Roma
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matías Moreno
|Fiorentina
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|David Ankeye
|Genoa
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mathias Løvik
|Parma
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lorenzo Venturino
|Genoa
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Victor Nelsson
|Roma
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pietro Terracciano
|Fiorentina
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Josep Martínez
|Inter
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emil Bohinen
|Genoa
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rares Burnete
|Lecce
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saad El Haddad
|Venezia
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Faride Alidou
|Verona
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanja Vlahovic
|Atalanta
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kevin Bonifazi
|Lecce
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yordan Osorio
|Parma
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vasilije Adzic
|Juventus
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Filippo Melegoni
|Genoa
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacopo Bacci
|Empoli
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arvid Brorsson
|Monza
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anass Salah-Eddine
|Roma
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tyronne Ebuehi
|Empoli
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sofyan Amrabat
|Fiorentina
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wylan Cyprien
|Parma
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nehuén Pérez
|Udinese
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gastón Pereiro
|Cagliari
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samuel Dahl
|Roma
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholas Pierini
|Venezia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Federico Cassa
|Atalanta
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valentin Gendrey
|Lecce
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Daniele Baselli
|Como
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rui Patrício
|Atalanta
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Damián Pizarro
|Udinese
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Junior Ajayi
|Verona
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marco Sportiello
|Milan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas Campaniello
|Empoli
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mateusz Kowalski
|Parma
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Antonín Barák
|Fiorentina
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leandro Chichizola
|Parma
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto Paleari
|Torino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacopo Seghetti
|Empoli
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Daniele Padelli
|Udinese
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walid Cheddira
|Napoli
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Simone Perilli
|Verona
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Filip Marchwinski
|Lecce
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Juan Musso
|Atalanta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Atalanta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchel Bakker
|Atalanta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mattia Liberali
|Milan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sergiu Perciun
|Torino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tiago Gabriel
|Lecce
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oliver Provstgaard
|Lazio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
The game is a crucial one for both sides with Lazio chasing a Champions League spot and Parma needing points at the other end of the table - an upset win here would be a huge step towards safety.
Leg 2: Mattia Zaccagni 2+ shots
If I could back singles here, this would be the play but we're all about Bet Builders in this column and so I'm also heading to the shots markets.
The reason for that is Lazio are the fourth-best team in Serie A for shots, while only two sides have conceded more shots than Parma.
First, let's add Mattia Zaccagni for 2+ shots to our Bet Builder.
The midfielder has managed this in eight of his last 12 starts. At home, it's six of the last eight.
He loves a shot coming in off the left and should land this.
Leg 3: Matteo Guendouzi 1+ shot
Finally, back Matteo Guendouzi for 1+ shot.
The former Arsenal midfielder has had a shot in six of his last seven games and is exactly the sort of player who will step forward if Lazio are struggling to break down the visitors - plenty of his shots come from the edge of the penalty area.
The Frenchman is also found getting on the end of set-pieces now and again.
Put them together and the three legs pay 13/27.50 - it would certainly be nice to secure a profit for the week on day one!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 278pts
Returned: 303.3pts
2024/25 P/L: +25.3pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
