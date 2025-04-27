Monday Football Tips: Back Guendouzi and walking-card Rovella in 13/2 Bet Builder

Rovella carded 18 times in 39 starts this season

Zaccagni and Guendouzi look good for shots

Back three-legged Bet Builder at 13/2 7.50

Lazio v Parma

Monday 28 April, 19:45

Live on OneFootball

I'm opening this week with a selection that, like most bets, might not win but is definitely overpriced.

Nicolo Rovella is one of the most carded footballers in Europe this season - Lazio's defensive midfielder has been shown a card in 18 of his 39 starts.

Apply the Serie A filter and it's 13 cards in 26 starts.

Now, admittedly, referee Juan Luca Sacchi is on the lenient side of the league average for cards but I'm still far from convinced that Rovella should be out at 11/43.75 for a card.

Italian Serie A - Top 5 Cards

The game is a crucial one for both sides with Lazio chasing a Champions League spot and Parma needing points at the other end of the table - an upset win here would be a huge step towards safety.

If I could back singles here, this would be the play but we're all about Bet Builders in this column and so I'm also heading to the shots markets.

The reason for that is Lazio are the fourth-best team in Serie A for shots, while only two sides have conceded more shots than Parma.

First, let's add Mattia Zaccagni for 2+ shots to our Bet Builder.

The midfielder has managed this in eight of his last 12 starts. At home, it's six of the last eight.

He loves a shot coming in off the left and should land this.

Finally, back Matteo Guendouzi for 1+ shot.

The former Arsenal midfielder has had a shot in six of his last seven games and is exactly the sort of player who will step forward if Lazio are struggling to break down the visitors - plenty of his shots come from the edge of the penalty area.

The Frenchman is also found getting on the end of set-pieces now and again.

Put them together and the three legs pay 13/27.50 - it would certainly be nice to secure a profit for the week on day one!