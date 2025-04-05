Saturday Football Tips: Shoot for profit at 11/2 in crunch Portman Road clash

Enciso has had 3+ shots in 8 of 11 starts this season

Burgess and Ait-Nouri also have strong shots stats

Back Bet Builder treble at around 11/2 6.50

Ipswich v Wolves

Saturday 5 April, 15:00

Julio Enciso loves a shot and, in a game Ipswich surely must win if they are to keep alive their hopes of staying in the Premier League, he's the man I'm building Saturday's bet around.

The Paraguayan is a shoot-on-sight merchant and fired off another three shots in the midweek victory at Bournemouth.

He's now landed that 3+ shots bet in eight of his 11 starts in all competitions for Ipswich and parent club Brighton this season. One of the misses saw him limp off injured after just 16 minutes.

10/111.91 seems more than fair given the circumstances of this 18th v 17th clash.

I'll stay in the shots market by backing two other players I've followed regularly throughout the season.

For Ipswich, centre-back Cameron Burgess has proved a constant threat from set-pieces - when he's played.

That has been too often in the Premier League but he returned to the starting XI in midweek and having earned the man-of-the-match award in a 2-1 win, it's hard to see him being dropped here.

Going back to the tail end of last season, the Australian international has had a shot in 11 of his last 18 starts and will again be sought out from corners here.

It's certainly an area Ipswich will look to exploit, with Wolves having conceded more set-piece goals than any other side in this season - and the fourth-most shots from such situations.

At 7/52.40, Burgess is added to the Bet Builder.

For a final leg, let's back Rayan Ait-Nouri on the Wolves side of the ball.

The Algerian is another defender who regularly gets shots away and his usual position of left wing-back helps him get into forward areas.

He's had a shot in 22 of 32 starts this season, including five of the last six, and against Ipswich at Molineux.

Stick the three legs together and you get a Bet Builder which pays 11/26.50.

In what should be a game which could easily open up given what's at stake, that looks worth a go.