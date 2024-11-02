Ipswich v Leicester Tips: Back fouls in 3/1 Bet Builder

Buonanotte a foul magnet

Burgess has had a shot in last 6 games

Back Bet Builder treble at close to 3/1

Ipswich v Leicester

Saturday 2 November, 15:00

It's been another tough week for this column, although at least I saw that coming - a midweek of domestic cup action has long been a graveyard for punters.

It grinds down confidence and rachets up the pressure to find a winner but at least 'real' football is back this weekend and I'm happy to pick out a near-3/1 shot in this game, one I suspect will see a few fouls.

Ref Tim Robinson leads the way this season in terms of fouls per game, while both sides sit in the top half of both the 'fouls committed' and 'fouls drawn' tables.

I'll start by backing Facundo Buonanotte to be fouled 2+ times.

The young Argentine has been a king of this metric for some time.

Last season he drew 2.7 fouls per 90 minutes at parent club Brighton where opportunities were rather limited.

This time around, Buonanotte has had seven starts in all competitions and drawn at least two fouls in every one.

That looks a solid Bet Builder base.

I'll also add Ipswich's Liam Delap to commit 1+ foul.

This has landed in nine of his last 10 appearances this season and it's easy to see why.

An old-school number nine, he's a very physical player and can easily give away a foul by backing in or lifting an arm into an opponent's face.

Finally, let's head to the shots market where home defender Cameron Burgess looks a good bet.

He's only come into the starting XI in the last few weeks but with Jacob Greaves sidelined and Harry Clarke now suspended, he will surely keep his place for this contest.

Notably, the Australian has now had at least one shot in his last six appearances, a run stretching back to the end of last season in the Championship.

Here, he faces the team who have conceded both the most overall shots and the most shots from set-plays in the entire league.

A whopping 45% of Ipswich's shots so far this season have come from set-piece situations - a league high - so Burgess can profit in this area.

The three legs put together produce a Bet Builder which pays just shy of 3/14.00.